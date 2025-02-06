NAGPUR: In a major development for rail travel in Maharashtra, the Vande Bharat Sleeper, a semi-high-speed superfast train service, will soon connect Nagpur with both Pune and Mumbai. This announcement comes after the newly appointed Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Nagpur, Vinayak Garg, confirmed that a proposal for this initiative has been submitted to the Railway Board by the Nagpur Board of Central Railway. The proposal is currently under review and aims to significantly improve passenger experience and connectivity on these high-demand routes. Vande Bharat Sleeper to soon connect Nagpur with Pune and Mumbai

Mails take 16 hours to cover the Nagpur-Mumbai journey, while the superfast trains take 12 to 13 hours and Duronto Express reaches Mumbai in 11 to 12 hours. Once operational, Vande Bharat trains are expected to revolutionise travel on this route by reducing the journey time from Nagpur to Mumbai to 10 hours and Nagpur to Pune to three hours.

Currently, the Nagpur-Pune Superfast Express and Garib Rath Express run from Nagpur thrice a week while the Humsafar Express runs once a week, apart from the Azad Hind Express and Hatia-Pune Superfast Express. The situation is exacerbated during the festive rush.

Similarly, the Nagpur-Mumbai route has only two trains — Vidarbha Express for the Gondia-Mumbai route and Sevagram Express for the Nagpur-Mumbai route — making the waiting period longer for passengers.

Vinayak Garg, DRM of the Nagpur division, Central Railway, confirmed the development, highlighting Nagpur’s critical role in the national railway network. “Nagpur is a key junction with over 125 trains operating daily. The Vande Bharat Sleeper train service will further enhance connectivity and convenience for passengers,” he stated, adding that the service is expected to be launched soon.

The introduction of these high-speed sleeper trains aims to address the growing demand for faster and more comfortable travel options. Passenger traffic on the Nagpur-Pune and Nagpur-Mumbai routes has surged in recent years, often exceeding the capacity of existing trains. This has forced many travellers to rely on road transport, which is less efficient and comfortable. The Vande Bharat Sleeper trains promise to provide a superior alternative with reduced travel time, enhanced safety features, and greater efficiency.

Vande Bharat trains are known for their cutting-edge technology, prioritising passenger comfort and reliability. The upcoming sleeper variants will further improve long-distance travel, offering modern amenities tailored for overnight journeys.

The launch of these trains marks a significant milestone in Maharashtra’s railway infrastructure upgrade.