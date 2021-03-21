IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
mumbai news

Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail

Following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is in serious trouble and may have to resign from his post
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST

Following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is in serious trouble and may have to resign from his post. Deshmukh refuted the allegations and also announced he would sue Singh for “making false accusations.”

While the government officially did not respond to the allegations, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said it was verifying the authenticity of the mail. While the Opposition has asked for his resignation, coalition partners seem to have rallied around him.

Deshmukh responded to the allegations, saying that Singh was doing so to save himself from further action as he was involved in the Antilia bomb-scare case and links were leading the probe to him. He also said the former Mumbai police commissioner was trying to mislead the ongoing investigation and he is ready for an impartial probe into the allegations.

In a five-page letter, Singh has alleged that Deshmukh had asked Sachin Vaze, controversial police officer arrested in Antilia bomb scare case to collect Rs100 crore a month, and several other allegations.

The letter that was sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and copied to deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, additional chief secretary home Manukumar Srivastava and Santosh Kumar, principal secretary to the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has come at the time ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leadership was already mulling to replace Deshmukh and deliberating on probable candidates who is more capable of handling the crucial department.

A state official said the chief minister’s office received Singh’s letter by mail at 4.37pm Saturday.

“It is an unsigned letter so we are verifying the authenticity. CM Thackeray was immediately informed about the same. The home department is trying to get in touch with Singh. The email is received from an email ID which is different than the one given by Singh in the directory of IPS officer,” said the CM’s office.

Thackeray is unable to hold any meeting since he is under quarantine after his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray was found Covid-19 positive on Saturday afternoon. A senior Sena minister said Thackeray has already got in touch with NCP chief Sharad Pawar over the issue. “It is clear that Deshmukh will have to step down. The decision will happen any time,” he said.

As Deshmukh refutes all the allegations, the opposition — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — has demanded his resignation. They have also demanded a probe either by a central investigation agency or a court-monitored probe. To maintain pressure they have also demanded to launch state-wide agitation from Sunday, demanding Deshmukh’s resignation.

“The former Commissioner of Police, Parambir Singh has made false allegations in order to save himself as the involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Mukesh Ambani & Mansukh Hiren’s case is becoming clearer from the investigation carried out so far & threads are leading to Mr. Singh as well,” Deshmukh said in a tweet in response to the allegations.

“The allegations made by Param Bir Singh are completely false and he has to prove them now as I am filing a defamation case,” Deshmukh in another clarification,” Deshmukh in another clarification.

After the arrest of Sachin Vaze why was Param Bir Singh quiet for so many days? Why didn’t he say everything then?, he asked. “It is a conspiracy hatched to defame me and the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government to save himself,” the home minister said.

“On 16th March, When he realised that he will be removed from the post of Police Commissioner the next day on 17th, he deliberately asked a few questions to ACP Mr. Patil and got conveniently got expected answers out of it. This was a part of Mr. Parambir Singh’s larger conspiracy. It seems as if he intended to get ‘specific’ answers from these chats so that he can term them as ‘evidence’ later. You can clearly see the desperation of Mr. Singh through these chats. In the chats it is clear that Mr. Singh was leading the conversation to repetitively get particular information from Mr. Patil, why was that?,” he stated.

In an interview given to Lokmat, I mentioned that Mr. Parambir Singh was removed from the post as a consequence of some serious issues against him came to our notice, so Mr. Singh again tried to create some evidence in the form of WhatsApp conversation on March 19, he added.

Singh has created this conspiracy to deflect attention from the explosives case and Mansukh Hiren’s death. I ask the Chief Minister to conduct an unbiased & fair enquiry of Mr. Singh’s allegations, he said.

“The allegations made are not only serious but shocking. For the first time in the history of Maharashtra, a director general level officer has made such allegations and that too with chats in which demand for money was made. The chat is evidence to what Singh has said. We are of the view that the home minister should immediately resign from his position and if he is not ready then the chief minister should take his resignation,” said Devendra Fadnavis, leader of opposition and former chief minister.

He said the incident has defamed Maharashtra and if Deshmukh continues to work as home minister then the probe may not remain impartial. “We also want either a central government should investigate the allegations or a court monitored probe can be conducted... The allegations have been made by a DG rank official and not by some ordinary person,” Fadnavis said in his response.

Shiv Sena leader and chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that he has not seen the letter and will not be in position to respond to the allegation. “I have not seen the letter. I don’t know anything about it. If the matter is related to the government, the people from the government will respond. I will not speak about the issue that I don’t have complete knowledge about. I don’t know what allegations have been made,” Raut told reporters in Nashik.

Late in the evening, CMO also issued a clarification saying that the letter received from a mail which is not registered as his personal mail address and also didn’t bear his signature. It is necessary to verify if Singh has sent the letter or not. The officials from the home department are trying to get in touch with him in this regard.

“The chief minister’s secretariat received a letter at 4.37pm from a mail — paramirs3@gmail.com. It has mentioned the name Param Bir Singh and doesn’t have any signature. We are trying to verify the details of this mail id and also home officials are trying to contact Param Bir Singh. In fact, Singh has given parimbirs@hotmail.com as his personal mail id, hence it is necessary to check authenticity of the mail,” stated the clarification.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant sought to defend the home minister. He said that letter clearly appears to be an afterthought. The conversation being shown as a proof today should have happened a year ago and no sane person would do that after the busting of Antilia case.

“So called SMS proofs appear to be manufactured for self-defense. HM (AnilDeshmukh) had told a month ago that some officials were under pressure. BJP has conspired against the MVA govt by putting officials under pressure from agencies. This is evident from the fact that the BJP leaders get secret information so early and in a planned manner by which they reacted swiftly,” he said in a series of tweets.

“The government started taking some action after the [suspended police officer Sachin] Vaze episode [pertaining to his connection in the Antilia security scare case and Hiran Mansukh case] came to light. Several decisions that had been taken by certain officers including the one to appoint Vaze as in charge of Antilia case were questioned. A new officer [Hemant Nagrale] was appointed as Commissioner in Mumbai. The allegations that have been made against the home minister are a reaction to various step taken by the government to clean the mess. If we ask Deshmukh to resign now, we would be doing what certain people want. Opposition can demand what they want but we will have to see why these allegations were made and why after the officer in question was transferred,” Jayant Patil, state NCP chief and water resources minister said.

MNS chief Raj Thackeray also demanded Deshmukh’s resignation. “Mumbai’s former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s letter to the Chief Minister is explosive. This is so damaging for Maharashtra’s image. The Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh needs to submit his resignation immediately and a thorough investigation too needs to be made,” he said in a tweet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

‘43% unaided colleges choose not to hike fees’

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:33 AM IST
Days after the state’s Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) said they have asked unaided professional colleges in the state to consider the coronavirus-induced economic slowdown and its effect on households before hiking annual fees, thy released a circular highlighting how at least 43% institutes this year have opted for “no upward revision” of fees: This means at least 43% institutes across technical, medical and agricultural courses will continue for the acadedmic year 2021-22 with the same fees as 2020-21
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail
mumbai news

Vaze row: Deshmukh says will sue Singh, CMO says it is verifying the mail

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:32 AM IST
Following allegations made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh is in serious trouble and may have to resign from his post
READ FULL STORY
Close
CM Uddhav Thackarey (C) along with state home minister Anil Deshmukh(L) and Dy CM Ajit Pawar(R) seen addressing the media in this file picture. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
CM Uddhav Thackarey (C) along with state home minister Anil Deshmukh(L) and Dy CM Ajit Pawar(R) seen addressing the media in this file picture. (Vidyadhar Rane/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Ex-Mumbai police chief accuses minister of extortion, throws govt into crisis

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:30 AM IST
  • Minister Deshmukh says transferred commissioner Singh lying to save himself amid Vaze case fallout.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze row: MVA government’s troubles mount
Vaze row: MVA government’s troubles mount
mumbai news

Vaze row: MVA government’s troubles mount

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:30 AM IST
Troubles for the Maharashtra Vikas Agadi (MVA) government mounted after the letter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Income tax department, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
Income tax department, Mumbai. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Income tax dept raids Mumbai builder, mobile accessories traders

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:59 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department has carried out searches at 29 premises linked to a Mumbai-based builder, few real estate groups and some mobile accessories dealers and detected undisclosed income worth 270 crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Antilia-Sachin Vaze row: NCP chief Sharad Pawar in a tough spot

By Shailesh Gaikwad, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:58 AM IST
The allegations against home minister Anil Deshmukh have put Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in a tight spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai cyber police arrest UP man in fake passport website case

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:55 AM IST
City cyber police on Tuesday arrested a 28-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh for his alleged role in a fake government website racket. The accused was involved in allegedly creating a fake website of the passport department and duping a city businesswoman. Police suspect the racket has duped many people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
Bombay high court. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Bombay HC strikes down Kolkata magistrate’s order

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:54 AM IST
The Nagpur bench of Bombay high court (HC) last week struck down an order of a judicial magistrate at Kolkata issuing process against two agriculturists from Gadchiroli district, observing that HC of one state would have jurisdiction over authority situated in another state if part of cause of action has arisen within the territorial limits of the HC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaze is currently in NIA’s custody in connection with the explosives case. (HT File)
Vaze is currently in NIA’s custody in connection with the explosives case. (HT File)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran case: Maharashtra ATS moves NIA court, seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
While the central government on Saturday handed over the case involving the mysterious death of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Maharashtra anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) approached the special NIA court for suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze’s custody
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tabish Mulla and Shabana.
Tabish Mulla and Shabana.
mumbai news

Mumbai: Mother and two sons go under knife together for dual organ transplant

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:26 AM IST
At the end of a 14-hour procedure that required doctors at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital to carry out simultaneous surgeries on three people, Mumbra resident Tabish Mulla, 25, has received a new lease of life thanks to organs donations from his brother and mother
READ FULL STORY
Close
They can then confirm their admissions by paying fees online by March 26.
They can then confirm their admissions by paying fees online by March 26.
mumbai news

Maharashtra: 96K seats vacant, education dept to have another round for FYJC admissions

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:19 AM IST
With over 96,000 first-year junior colleges (FYJC) seats in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) remaining vacant this year, the education department has decided to give the last chance to students who still wish to confirm their admissions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haffkine Institute. (HT Photo)
Haffkine Institute. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM directs Haffkine to start talks with firms that have developed Covid-19 vaccine

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday directed the state-run Haffkine Institute to speed up the process for manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines
READ FULL STORY
Close
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred to head Home Guards, which is considered a low-key posting,(HT_PRINT)
Param Bir Singh on Wednesday was transferred to head Home Guards, which is considered a low-key posting,(HT_PRINT)
mumbai news

Param Bir Singh’s letter was unsigned, still verifying email: Thackeray’s office

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:20 AM IST
  • Responding to the letter, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said Singh was hurling false accusations "to save his skin" in the Vaze case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT File Photo )
Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh. (HT File Photo )
mumbai news

Anil Deshmukh to file defamation against Param Bir Singh, says ‘it's conspiracy'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh rubbished the allegations saying the former cop was trying to save himself as his role in the Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran's death was getting clearer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
Maharashtra former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
mumbai news

After Param Bir Singh's letter, Fadnavis demands Deshmukh's resignation

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:36 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh has refuted the allegations and said that Singh made the claims as his involvement in Ambani bomb scare case as well as in the case of Mansukh Hiran's death was getting clearer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP