VBA chief Ambedkar declares second list of 11 candidates

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 01, 2024 06:58 AM IST

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar on Wednesday announced that his party will go solo in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rejecting the offer extended by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to contest five seats as part of the opposition coalition, and declared the names of nine candidates, with him fielded from Akola

Mumbai: The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Sunday declared the second list comprising 11 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including Solapur, Madha, Hingoli, Mumbai north central constituencies. With the second list out and the first list having nine candidates, the VBA now has a total of 20 candidates.

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) President Prakash Ambedkar addresses a press conference in Nagpur on Sunday. (ANI)
Even after declaring the first list, Ambedkar on Friday said that doors to MVA are not closed. However, within two days, Ambedkar declared the second list.

VBA’s second list of candidates includes Dr B D Chavan (Hingoli), Narsinhrao Udgirkar (Latur), Rahul Gaikwad (Solapur), Ramesh Baraskar (Madha), Maruti Jankar (Satara), Abdul Rehman (Dhule), Dadasaheb Chavgonda-Patil (Hatkanangale), Sanjay Brahmane (Raver), Prabhakar Bakle (Jalna), Abul Hasan Khan (Mumbai North Central) and Kaka Joshi (Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg).

Declaring the candidates list, as per VBA’s practice, they also gave the caste to which the candidates belong. This shows that VBA has chosen candidates from various communities, which could play an important role in the election results. In 2019, VBA’s candidates caused the defeat of around 9 Congress-NCP candidates due to the caste combinations in constituencies like Solapur, Nanded, etc, where two former Congress CMs Sushil Kumar Shinde and Ashok Chavan faced defeat due to the division of votes.

The VBA’s first list of candidates includes Sanjay Kewat (Bhandara Gondia), Hitesh Madam (Gadchiroli-Chimur), Rajesh Belle (Chandrapur), Vasant Magar (Buldhana), Prakash Ambedkar (Akola), Prajkta Pillewan (Amaravati), Rajendra Salunkhe (Wardha) and Subhash Pawar (Yavatmal-Washim) etc.

