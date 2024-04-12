 VBA names 10 more candidates | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

VBA names 10 more candidates

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 12, 2024 07:34 AM IST

VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar declares 10 more Lok Sabha candidates, including 3 from Mumbai, total now 36. Also supports Congress in Nagpur and Kolhapur, and NCP (SP) in Baramati.

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday declared 10 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections including three from Mumbai, taking the total number of declared candidates to 36.

HT Image
HT Image

VBA’s new list of candidates includes Beena Singh (Mumbai North), Sanjeev Kalkori (Mumbai North West), Abul Hasan Khan (Mumbai South Central), Nilesh Sambare (Bhiwandi), Vijaya Mhatre (Palghar), Kumudani Chavan (Raigad), Bhausaheb Andhalkar (Osmanabad), Hanumant Suryawanshi (Nandurbar), Praful Lodha (Jalgaon), Gulab Barde (Dindori).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In addition to fielding the 36 candidates announced so far, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has also declared support for the Congress in Nagpur and Kolhapur and the NCP (SP) in Baramati.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / VBA names 10 more candidates
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On