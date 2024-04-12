VBA names 10 more candidates

Mumbai: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday declared 10 more candidates for the Lok Sabha elections including three from Mumbai, taking the total number of declared candidates to 36. HT Image

VBA’s new list of candidates includes Beena Singh (Mumbai North), Sanjeev Kalkori (Mumbai North West), Abul Hasan Khan (Mumbai South Central), Nilesh Sambare (Bhiwandi), Vijaya Mhatre (Palghar), Kumudani Chavan (Raigad), Bhausaheb Andhalkar (Osmanabad), Hanumant Suryawanshi (Nandurbar), Praful Lodha (Jalgaon), Gulab Barde (Dindori).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

In addition to fielding the 36 candidates announced so far, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar has also declared support for the Congress in Nagpur and Kolhapur and the NCP (SP) in Baramati.