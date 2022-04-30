Versova murder: Boyfriend arrested for killing teen
Mumbai A 23-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his 19-year-old girlfriend, whose partially-decomposed body was found stuffed in a sack, with her hands and legs tied, at Versova beach on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Mohammed Shahjeb Ansari, was arrested after the police scanned through the call data records of the victim, Sonam Shukla.
Shukla, who was a resident of Premnagar in Goregaon west, had an affair with Ansari who also stays in the same neighbourhood. Police officers said after questioning, Ansari confessed that he strangled the teenager with a cable wire after a fight over a trivial issue.
The police have arrested Ansari under sections 201 (disappearance of evidence) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.
The officers said that after the girl left her house at 4pm on April 25 for her tuition and ended up at a friend’s place as Ansari was busy. At 9pm, when Ansari was alone at his house, Shukla went to meet him, telling her friend that she was going home.
However, after 9.30pm, the two got into a fight over a petty issue after which, in a fit of rage, Ansari strangled her with the wire.
On realising that Shukla was dead, he stuffed her body into a gunny bag with her hands and legs tied and carried it in his scooter to dump it in the mangroves between Goregaon and Malad, assuming that the body would be eaten by fish or would drift away.
At 11pm, when her parents called her up as she was late, they found that her phone was switched off, said Siraj Inamdar, senior police inspector of Versova police station.
The sack with the girl’s body was found floating on the beach shore near Barista Lane in Versova at around 5.30 pm by locals who alerted the Versova police.
After the police found the body, they uploaded the photo of the deceased on their WhatsApp group and after a few minutes, they received a reply from the Goregaon police that the girl was reported missing by her parents two days ago.
Almost 100 pc Covid vaccination in Lucknow: UP minister
About the status of oxygen plants in city hospitals, uP finance minister Suresh Khanna said oxygen plants had been made operational in 28 hospitals. About the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Khanna said 3,708 houses out of 3,771 had been constructed so far. On the progress of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the minister said out of 4,03,171 eligible families, golden cards had been issued to 3,53,306 families. He said 72,007 beneficiaries had received claims under this health scheme.
Pune’s riverfront project was first proposed in 1918
Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to implement riverfront development project on Mula and Mutha, it was first conceptualised by the British during pre-Independence era in 1918 and the actual work began in 1932, though it could not be completed. This and more details about the project was shared by Ramchandra Krishnaswami (RK) Naidu, who was then the chairman of Pune Municipal Council, which became Municipal Corporation in 1950.
Ram, Krishna had cosmic weapons, Yogi has bulldozer: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj
Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on Saturday said just like the cosmic weapons “dhanush” and “sudarshan chakra” were associated with Lord Ram and Lord Krishna respectively, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has a bulldozer that razes the illegal properties of the mafia. Sakshi Maharaj was in Kannauj on Saturday evening to attend a private function. Sakshi Maharaj has been representing Unnao as a BJP MP since 2014.
April ends on a fiery note in Delhi: 47.1°C at Sports Complex
April ended on a fiery note for the Capital, with the temperature crossing the 47-degree Celsius mark the Sports Complex station in Akshardham for the first time this year, as 'heatwave' to 'severe heatwave' conditions prevailed for a third consecutive day. Before that, Sunday is likely to see the sweltering heat continue across the city.
Skill Development Mission: UP govt to introduce five health-related courses
As part of its ongoing mission to improve health infrastructure and hone skills of nursing and paramedical staff, the state government will soon introduce five new health-related courses to the UP Skill Development Mission, said a government press release on Saturday. The state government is also gearing up to make three paramedical and six nursing schools operational and lay foundation stones of 24 skill labs within six months.
