Victims of Covid-19 vaccine fraud will be vaccinated soon, BMC tells Bombay HC

A separate drive will be undertaken to inoculate more than 2,000 persons in Mumbai who became the victims of bogus Covid-19 vaccination camps, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court on Friday.

Senior advocate Anil Sakhre, the civic body's lawyer, said that of 2,053 people who were duped at these privately-organized camps, 1,636 were checked. "1,636 people reached out to us and we checked them. They were not found to have any side effects or health problems. Police report says saline water was given to them instead of a vaccine," he told the HC. "We have asked the Central Government to de-register the victims from the CoWin portal and re-register them. We will have a drive soon for vaccinating them," he said.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by lawyer Siddharth Chandrashekhar through advocate Anita Castellino. The PIL sought greater access to vaccine doses and resolution of the problems faced by people while booking slots on the CoWin portal.

On July 2, the BMC had told the court that it had formulated draft guidelines to prevent fake vaccination camps. A racket which organized bogus vaccination at housing societies, private firms and educational institutions in the name of reputed hospitals came to light last month and several people were arrested.

The court had asked the Maharashtra government to inform about the status of the police probe. Chief Public Prosecutor Aruna Pai said a charge sheet will be filed within two weeks in the first FIR which is related to the duping of a housing society in suburban Kandivali. "The corporation is expected to keep a vigil on all such drives in future. It must also ensure that vaccination for victims is not delayed," the HC said.