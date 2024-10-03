MUMBAI: Durga puja committees across the country have been making an attempt to promote an all-inclusive Sindoor Khela on Vijayadashmi – the last day of the festivities -- for nearly a decade now, and this year, the Vikhroli Bengali Association has decided to imbibe this shift from tradition in its 59th year. Vikhroli Durga pandal all set to bring in the festivities celebrating tradition with inclusivity

Sindoor Khela, an integral part of the 400-year-old heritage of the pujas, is a celebration of womanhood. Married women smear vermilion on one another, after offering it at the goddess’s feet, and pray for the goodwill of their families. The women turn out in attractive red and white weaves, bathed in the powdery crimson hue, symbolising sisterhood. Traditionally, singles and widows are kept away from the ritual.

The all-inclusive Sindoor Khela is a modern twist on the old tradition to celebrate the true feminine energy – singles, widows, transgenders across socio-economic strata participate in the ritual along with married women, defying the patriarchal construct.

Suman Pandit, representing NITI Aayog and the youth head of the Vikhroli Bengali Association, said: “This change is truly unique and significant for us. There has been a social stigma surrounding widows and single women for far too long, and we are taking this step to foster inclusivity.”

A majestic 14-feet tall Durga idol, crafted by artisans from Kolkata’s famed Kumartuli, will stand within the Vikhroli Durga pandal. It is believed, the artisans have been working on the idol for two months, using soil from the banks of the Ganges as well as nearby brothels, as is tradition.

The idol itself is made entirely from natural materials like clay, straw, bamboo and wood. Artisans have steered clear of the use of artificial elements aligning with green norms.

The pandal itself has been created along the tradition of a Bengali bari (home), designed by art director Vishnu Nishad, who has worked for films like ‘Fanaa’ and ‘Bride and Prejudice’. The exterior features hand-painted murals using household items like jhuri (a basket made from stiff fibers) and kulo (a winnowing fan made of bamboo). The interiors are a showcase of Bengali-Maharashtrian art—Warli is seamlessly fused with the classic alpona, gently lit by cane lights to create a warm glow.

This year’s festival at Vikhroli extends beyond worship and cultural expression to community service. A drawing competition involving children from the Good Samaritan Mission (Silvano Ashram) will be held alongside the youngest members of the community, fostering unity and togetherness.

Bhog prasad will be distributed to residents of the Good Samaritan Mission and the devotees, including orphans visiting the pandal during the five-day celebration, further reinforcing the notion of inclusivity.

Additionally, a variety of cultural programmes have been lined up; and the celebrations will kick off on October 8, with an Udbodhoni Meet and Greet Night, providing an opportunity for new members to connect with the community.

“The Vikhroli Durga pandal not only promises a visual and cultural treat but also stands as a symbol of inclusivity, community and environmental responsibility, reflecting the progressive spirit of the Bengali community,” added Pandit.