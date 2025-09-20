MUMBAI: The police registered a case against the president and secretary of a residential association on Thursday for allegedly cutting several mangroves within 50 metres of the buffer zone, filling the area with debris, and constructing rooms in the vicinity. Vikhroli mangroves found cut, land filled with debris to construct rooms

The Vikhroli police have registered an FIR based on a complaint by Urmila Hadwale, 45, the divisional officer. The case was registered under Sections 15 (penalty for contravention of the provisions of the Act and the rules, orders and directions) of the Environment Protection Act, 1986 and various sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. In August, the Tehsildar office received a complaint from Mohammad Isaak, a resident, on the Mangrove Suraksha mobile phone app.

“Destruction of mangroves within 50 metres of mangroves in the buffer zone, filling the creek area with debris, and constructing rooms at Hariyali, Kannamwar Nagar, Vikhroli East,” said the police officer.

Teams of police, forest officials, and revenue department officials visited the spot and found that after cutting the mangroves, members of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Residents Association filled it with debris. Then, they constructed rooms with cement blocks. Sunil Savale is its president, and Navnath Khadekar is the secretary.

The authorities realised there were several violations of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and decided to register an offence.