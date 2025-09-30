Village in Konkan bans land sale to ‘outsiders’, experts say decision has no legal basis

Mumbai: In an attempt to protect their land from ‘outsiders’, the gram panchayat of Morvane village in Konkan passed a resolution, ‘village land for villagers’ on September 14, which says that land in the village can be sold only to another resident of the village. However, a senior lawyer pointed out that the local body does not have the authority to pass such a resolution under any law. Pune, India - July 4, 2019: Rice plantation in Chiplun, India, on Thursday, July 4, 2019. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

Morvane, a village in the Chiplun taluka of Ratnagiri district in Konkan, located near the Vashishti river, is surrounded by lush forests and hills. The scenic beauty, pleasant weather, and low land prices have attracted ‘outsiders’ leaving several villagers worried about the future of their surroundings.

In a gram sabha meeting held on September 14, villagers complained that several people from nearby districts and states have purchased large pieces of land in Konkan. Following their complaints, the gram panchayat passed a unanimous resolution in the gram sabha stating that henceforth land in the village will not be sold to outsiders.

Village sarpanch Sanchita Jadhav said the step was necessary to protect water sources and forests, and ensure that future generations of Morvane families have enough land to live and farm. The resolution adds that if any family is forced to sell its land, it should only be sold to another resident of the village.

Along with the threat to the environment, villagers were also concerned that ‘outsiders’ would harm the social fabric of the village. Dilip Chavan, a resident of Morwane, said “We have a strong bond among villagers. When outsiders buy land, the first thing they do is put up fences. This blocks traditional village paths, affects movement, and even troubles our cattle.” Worried about future generations, Chavan added, “If this (land purchases) continues, the younger generation of Morwane will be left with neither farmland nor space to build homes.”

Having land to return to can also provide a sense of security, Jadhav said. “During the pandemic, we saw many city people return to their villages and survive because they had their own land. Even if there is no money, land provides food security. With this in mind, we decided to send a message to our villagers that land must remain with locals,” Jhadav explained.

Chavan described the new resolution as more than just a rule and Jadhav stressed that villagers have pledged to strictly enforce it. “It is a strong message of unity and responsibility. Through this decision, Morwane has shown its commitment to protecting natural resources and securing the future of its people,” Chavan said.

However, the gram panchayat does not have the authority to pass such a resolution under any law, said Domic Braganza, a lawyer with over three decades of experience in land matters. “This is similar to a housing society deciding not to sell a flat to a particular community or person. Several high court judgments have struck down such decisions of housing societies. Likewise, the gram sabha’s decision has no legal standing,” he explained.

Chavan also admitted the resolution may not have a legal standing, but insisted that the villagers stand firm. “If anyone needs to sell land, we will first try to convince them to sell it to a local. If that is not possible, then at least to someone from a nearby village. We are confident there will be no conflict in the future because we all stand together,” he added.