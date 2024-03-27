Villagers protest against “Third Mumbai” plan near MTHL, allege land grab by capitalists

URAN: Villagers from 124 villages are opposing the state government’s proposal for a “Third Mumbai” development around the Atal Setu Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL). They are accusing the government of attempting to render their community landless to benefit capitalists. The villagers have put forth several demands to the government and are holding awareness meetings in the villages to submit objections, with the gram panchayats preparing to pass resolutions against the plan. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

The state government, on March 4, issued notifications handing over 124 villages around MTHL for development to the New Town Development Authority (NTDA) headed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The villages are located in the Uran, Panvel, and Pen areas.

Third Mumbai proposes to include 80 villages in the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, 33 from the Khopta New Town Notified Area, two from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Plan, and nine from the Raigad Regional Plan. The government has called for suggestions and objections within 30 days of its notifications. Local farmers, village leaders, politicians, and activists have formed the “MMRDA Virodhi Shetkari Samiti, Raigad” to oppose the proposal. They are conducting awareness meetings across villages to help residents submit objections to the government and urging gram panchayats to pass resolutions against land acquisition.

Sudhakar Patil of Govathane village, president of Uran Samajik Sanstha and a former government officer said, “The land of the Agri-Koli community in the region was taken away for the formation of Navi Mumbai. Now if the remaining land in the 28 villages of Uran is also taken away, the entire community will become landless with no land to farm, which is our primary source of livelihood. Our villages are in coastal areas, hence along with farming, villagers are involved in fishing, sand mining, salt pans, etc. They will all lose their livelihood.” Sudhakar alleges that the government’s move to develop the fertile land, now prime real estate due to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), is a strategy to hand over valuable property to capitalists. He highlights a power struggle among authorities like CIDCO and MMRDA for control over the land, with no apparent benefits for locals. Sudhakar expresses concern over the lack of clarity on land acquisition methods, criticising the introduction of the NTDA as a means to bypass the Land Acquisition Act of 2013, which favors Project Affected Persons (PAPs). He questioned the government’s focus on their region instead of developing other areas within Maharashtra, attributing it to the convenience for capitalists and investors seeking proximity to Mumbai. He also added, “Compensation of land does not mean much as most of it is spent in no time by people. When you have your land you spend only what you earn from it and you remain owners.”

Rupesh Patil, convenor of the Samiti and resident of Koproli village, emphasized the need for regularization of constructions and expansion of original villages, demanding property rights and assurance against forced demolitions.

Advocate Achyut Patil of Pen, who has participated in several protests and fought legally against government’s plans to acquire land in the region over the years, criticised the lack of clarity and transparency in government schemes, alleging a systematic attempt to deprive villagers of their land. He vowed to continue opposing the plan through protests and legal channels.

There was no response from MMRDA on the opposition of the villagers.