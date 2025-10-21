Vision 2047: To build $5 trillion economy, enhance Metro grid

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Vision 2047, which complements the union government’s Vikasit Bharat 2047 plan was approved by the advisory committee of state’s ministers on Monday and is expected to be presented before the cabinet next week.

The vision document will be the roadmap for development of the state in time to celebrate 100 years of India’s Independence, by building a $5 trillion economy, driving a regionally balanced development.

It highlights an ambition to increase the urban per capita from $3840 today to $39,000, bring over three cities among the top 50 most liveable cities in the world and spread the Metro network in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to over 500 kilometers from the present 80 kilometers that is operational, over the next 22 years.

By identifying urban hubs and cities that will have a population of over 2 million by 2047, it aims to achieve the global benchmark of 15-25 kilometers of Metro lines per 1 million population. As per the draft, the eight hubs include MMR, Pune Metropolitan Area, Nagpur Metropolitan Area, and cities such as Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Kolhapur and Jalgaon, which will collectively have over 1100-km Metro network.

Other areas of development are to increase the green cover in the state from 21% today to 33%, encourage the participation of female labour force from 44% to over 80% and enhance life expectancy of people from 74 to 85 years.

The urban population of the state is expected to exceed 100 million in 22 years, with the need of the housing to 24 million from current 14 million. Of the required households 7 million homes will be needed to rehabilitate slum dwellers and for rentals. The highest -- 3 million housing units -- will be needed in MMR as its population is expected to rise to 31 million by 2047.

The vision document which was in the making since April 2025 has referred to over 15 reports from various government and private bodies, included suggestions and objections from over 0.4 million citizens, consulted 200 academic and industry experts, over 300 experts from other organisations along with over 20 discussions with sector groups and over 10 brainstorming sessions with NITI Aayog and MITRA experts.

The plan is also to have a fixed target to improve the conviction rate of crime to 50% by 2029 and 95% by 2047 from the current rate of 15% as recorded in FY2021-22. It has also targeted to increase the expenditure for police training to 10% (of total police budget) by 2047 from 0.8% spent at present.

The government has also aimed to reduce the police response time to less than 4 minutes from the 10 minutes at present. It also aims to modernize at least 50% of prisons into rehabilitation centres by 2030-25 and 100% by 2047.

In the survey conducted by the government between June and July, 2025, among 3.8 lakh people, prime asks were access to clean air and drinking water ( (29% and 17% respectively) which would go a long way to improve the quality of life. Citizens have also asked for access to specialized doctors (29%) and affordable diagnosis, medicines (28%) for better health services. 32% of the respondents have voted for a balanced holistic curriculum in schools and 22% for better inclusive school infrastructure when asked about the improvement in quality of education.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis referred to the draft as a “historic document”. “This document will enable Maharashtra not just to compete with other states, but to stand on the global stage,” he said, and suggested that the entire draft be “converted into a video format to help citizens easily understand its contents”.

The CM instructed that in the future, proposals submitted for approval should be evaluated using artificial intelligence (AI) systems to determine their acceptability. To facilitate efficient work using AI, a Large Language Model should be developed, he said.

“The draft which was finalised by the draft advisory committee of ministers on Monday and will now be presented formally to the state cabinet next week for the approval. Once approved, it will be put in the public domain. It will be treated as a roadmap for the next 22 years. The government’s short term plan is to implement it by 2035. The advisory committee gave a few suggestions that will be incorporated before it is presented before the cabinet,” said an official from the planning department, aware of the developments.