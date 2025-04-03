Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Voted against Waqf Bill to oppose BJP’s intentions to grab land’: Uddhav Thackeray

BySaurabha Kulshreshtha
Apr 03, 2025 01:54 PM IST

He said that on one hand BJP leaders made speeches appeasing Muslims while advocating the bill, while on the other they targetted those who voted against the bill.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said his party voted against the Waqf bill in Parliament to oppose the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance government’s “ploy” to “grab land and give it to its industrialist friends”.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (HT Photo)
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray. (HT Photo)

“We voted against it to oppose the hypocrisy of BJP and their intentions of land grabbing through this bill,” Thackeray said, adding that the “BJP should remove colour green from its party flag if it dislikes Muslims”.

He said that on one hand BJP leaders, including Union home minister Amit Shah, made speeches appeasing Muslims while advocating the bill, while on the other they targetted those who voted against the bill.

“If the aim is to appease Muslims, then who left Hindutva – BJP or us who opposed the bill? How can they blame us? BJP has won third term at Centre and things are going well yet it is raking up Hindu-Muslim issues,” Thackeray said during a press conference in Mumbai.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar slammed Thackeray for his allegations against the BJP and said, “Uddhav Thackeray has lost his frame of mind, which is why he is making such statements. He left Hindutva but could not get a new ground for his politics. So, he is following Rahul Gandhi’s fake secularism.”

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / ‘Voted against Waqf Bill to oppose BJP’s intentions to grab land’: Uddhav Thackeray
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On