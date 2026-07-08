Wadala house collapse leaves 3 with minor injuries

Mumbai: Three people sustained minor injuries after the first floor of a ground-plus-one structure in Wadala East collapsed onto a medical shop on Tuesday morning.
According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident was reported at 11:32am at Samrat Medical in Shanti Nagar, Wadala East. Local residents rescued the injured and shifted them to a nearby private hospital in a private vehicle before emergency services reached the spot.
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The injured were identified as Khushabu Khan, 27, who sustained a minor head injury; Ashish Singh, 40, who suffered a minor injury to his left hand; and Sunil Yadav, 30, who sustained a minor injury in his left leg. All three were discharged after treatment.
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