War of words over BJP, NCP opposing Shinde for CM

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said that leaders from both BJP and NCP had conveyed the message that they would not accept Eknath Shinde in 2019. The ruling alliance, however, refuted Raut’s claim and said that the statement was a political gimmick to mislead the people ahead of polling on Monday. (Sanjay Raut)

Raut, while speaking with the media on Sunday, said: “After the assembly elections in 2019 there was a discussion within the alliance over the chief minister post. BJP leaders including then CM Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan told us that the BJP leadership would take a decision on equal sharing of CM’s post. However, Shinde would not be acceptable as CM due to his limitations. According to them, Shinde had limited leadership qualities and could do only money -oriented politics,” Raut claimed.

He further said that when Shiv Sena broke the alliance with BJP and was discussing formation of government with NCP, leaders like Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare and Dilip Walse-Patil were the first who had opposed Shinde’s name for the post of chief minister. “Our party had elected Eknath Shinde as the group leader of Shiv Sena legislative party. So he had a chance of becoming CN. But Sunil Tatkare, Ajit Pawar and Dilip-Walse Patil told us they will not accept Shinde as CM. These senior leaders told us that Shinde being junior to them, it would not be possible for them to work under him,” said Raut. He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NCP founder Sharad Pawar both wanted someone acceptable all three parties, so Uddhav Thackeray was elected as CM.

Both Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena vehemently denied the claim. “The statement by Sanjay Raut is baseless and nothing but a political gimmick to mislead the people ahead of the voting on Monday 20. There was no discussion about CM’s post between BJP and Shiv Sena as our party leaders made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis would continue as CM,” said Keshav Upadhye, chief spokesperson of Maharashtra BJP.

NCP chief spokesperson Umesh Patil also said that Raut’s claim was baseless. “NCP founder Sharad Pawar suggested the name of Uddhav Thackeray for CM’s post. So Raut is misleading by saying that Tatkare, Ajit Pawar and Walse-Patil opposed Ekanth Shinde as CM. Instead Raut should reveal the real plan between Pawar-Thackeray about making someone other than Ajit Pawar from NCP as CM after two and half years. Who was that person from NCP? “ he asked.

Sheetal Mhatre, spokesperson of Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said Raut was trying to create confusion among the voters by making such false claims. “Raut was the person who wanted to become CM of MVA and he asked some MLAs to suggest his name for the post. Due to his aspirations the party paid a big price,” said Mhatre.