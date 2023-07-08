CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Fadnavis together share dais in Gadchiroli

In a show of strength, both the warring National Congress Party (NCP) factions in Maharashtra have started going to the masses to connect. While the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was in Nashik after the split of his party, Ajit Pawar visited the backward district of Gadchiroli, flanked by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Fron left to right, NCP leader and Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar, Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis and CM Eknath Shinde (File Photo)

Taking his government to the doorstep under the ‘Shasan Aaplya Dwari (government at your doorstep) scheme’, to connect with the people at grass-roots level, CM Shinde said that his government would reach out to each and every individual to bring welfare for them. The state government has taken up this programme so that the common people can benefit from the schemes, he said.

The Maharashtra government had in June launched its ‘Shasan Aplya Dari (government at your doorstep) scheme’ with prime objective to provide citizens with easy access to government schemes and documents, all in one place.

About 700,000 out of 1.1 million people in Gadchiroli are registered as beneficiaries. The response to the event in the backward district so far has broken all records, claimed Shinde while pointing out that for the first time in the history of Gadchiroli, such a huge crowd has gathered.

The chief minister said that his government is trying to free the tribal district (Gadchiroli) from the Maoist menace. Praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Jananat Party (BJP) government, Shinde said that financial assistance is being given from the Centre to implement welfare schemes in Maharashtra.

“Earlier, the Maha Vikas Aghadi, led by Uddhav Thackeray, did not take help from the centre for the development of the state due to ego tussles,” Shinde claimed.

He further said that the steel plant and iron ore mining in the district provided direct and indirect employment to 4,000 locals so far and would generate 20,000 more jobs in the coming days. “Many big industrial houses are investing in Gadchiroli. The government is transforming Gadchiroli without disturbing its culture, tradition and forest resources,” he added. There is a focus on women’s empowerment, the CM said at the event where he along with Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar launched various projects too.

Shinde said that the Naxailte activities have reduced considerably in Gadchiroli and the state government is determined to make the district free of Naxalite violence. The Maoists are active in the region since 1980 and the district witnessed a spurt of violence during the period.

The induction of Ajit as deputy CM would speed up the development of Maharashtra, Shinde claimed. Ajit led a vertical split in the NCP on July 2 as he joined the Shinde-led government along with eight MLAs, including the NCP stalwarts, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse-Patil.

Fadnavis, who is also the Guardian minister of the district, said by taking everyone along and keeping the environment in mind, the government is going to develop Gadchiroli in such a way that there will be no backwardness and unemployment anywhere. “Every youth in the district, be it tribals, OBCs or under-privileged, will get employment,” Fadnavis said.

He said that the state has also identified 146 acres of land for an airport in Gadchiroli and a proposal for it has been sent to the Airports Authority of India for approval.

“The work of laying railway lines is also underway in Gadchiroli,” Fadnavis said, adding that it will be transformed into a progressive district from an aspirational district.

Fadnavis further said that with Ajit joining the Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, the government has now become a “Trishul” (trident) of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state.

“CM Shinde and I have been working together for the last year. But with Ajit dada joining the government, it has now created a ‘Trishul’ of development, which will remove poverty and backwardness from the state,” he said.

Speaking about the “government at your doorstep” initiative, he said, it was started with a vision of taking the government schemes to the doorstep of the common people. Around 670,000 beneficiaries from remote areas of Gadchiroli have received benefits of various government schemes in the form of tractors, cycles, godowns, and caste certificates, among other things, claimed Fadnavis.

Speaking at the event, Ajit said the country was progressing rapidly under the leadership of PM Modi. The NCP leader said he and his NCP colleagues had joined the Shinde-led government to support the vision of development and progress of PM Modi.