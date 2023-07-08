Home / India News / 'Na tired hu, na retired': Sharad Pawar quotes Vajpayee to counter 'ageist' Ajit

ByPoulomi Ghosh
Jul 08, 2023 02:39 PM IST

Sharad Pawar once again countered nephew Ajit's age jibe. This time quoting Vajpayee.

As 82-year-old Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched a mission to redevelop his 24-year-old Nationalist Congress Party following his nephew Ajit Pawar's secret mutiny with the help of the BJP, the senior Pawar quoted Vajpayee as he said he is neither tired nor retired. When Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed on the party's leadership to Advani, he said, "Na tired, na retired. Lekin ab Advaniji ke netritva mein vijay ki aur prasthan kijiye."

Sharad Pawar before starting a state tour to rebuild the Nationalist Congress Party said he is not tired.
Sharad Pawar remembered those lines by Vajpayee as his age, health condition have been much in discussion after Ajit Pawar pointed out that his uncle should now retire. "You portrayed me as a villain in front of everyone. I still have deep respect for him (Sharad Pawar)...But you tell me, IAS officers retire at 60...even in politics - BJP leaders retire at 75. You can see the example of LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi...That allows the new generation to rise," Ajit Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar braved the criticism and reiterated that he remains effective; his age be 82 or 92. On Saturday, as he launched the mission to rebuild his party, he again said, "Do you know at what age Morarji Desai became the prime minister? I don't want to become the PM or a minister but only want to serve the people."

