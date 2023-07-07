Who is Parth Pawar? What is Ajit Pawar's next move in Maharashtra political crisis?

Ever since the power struggle started in Maharashtra's Pawar family after Ajit Pawar rebelled against Sharad Pawar and joined the BJP government as the deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar is at the limelight, as speculations are rife that Ajit Pawar is planning to give the Shirur Lok Sabha ticket to his son Parth. Parth Pawar is Ajit Pawar's younger son whose entry into electoral politics remained unsuccessful in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when suffered a defeat from the Maval constituency. Undivided Sena's Shrirang Barne won the seat in 2019 and after Ajit Pawar's entry to the government, Barne -- now with Shinde Sena -- already staked claim to Mavel constituency as the candidate for 2024. Ajit Pawar's younger son Parth Pawar is likely to gain prominence ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Parth Pawar was in the news for his letter to then home minister Anil Deshmukh asking for CBU inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput's death contradicting the then Maha Vikas Aghadi government's stand on the actor's death.

Pawar versus Pawar: What is Ajit Pawar up to?

1. Sharad Pawar on Thursday addressed the national executive meeting of the party in Delhi and also met Rahul Gandhi. Ajit Pawar said the meeting was illegal as he is the president of the party.

2. At the meeting, Sharad Pawar said his age does not matter as he is still effective be it 82 or 92.

3. The Sharad Pawar faction will now approach the Election Commission against the Ajit Pawar faction which already claimed the NCP symbol.

4. Ajit Pawar's future course of action remains shrouded in suspense. He being the 'president' of the party as he claimed appointed Narendra Rane as Mumbai's working president of the NCP. Deepak Mankar has been appointed as the Pune city unit by the Ajit Pawar group.

5. "Another day gone and yet one doesn't know who is handling what ministry in the (unconstitutional) Maharashtra government. People be damned, self-interests should continue," Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted. 9 MLAs were inducted into the Cabinet on Sunday, but they have not been allocated portfolios.

6. Former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reacted to the NCP split for the first time. He said, "They are against Maharashtra. They broke Sena and now the NCP. They want to break Maharashtra."

7. Amid strong rumours that chief minister Eknath Shinde will step down and that he may face disqualification from the Assembly, Shinde said he is not resigning and everything else is rumours. "With our government now made up of three parties, the strength of our MLAs is more than 200. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in us. Our government is only getting stronger. We have the support of PM Modi and Amit Shah," Shinde said.

8. There are speculations that estranged cousins Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray may come together after MNS's Abhijit Panse met Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

