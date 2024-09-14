Was approached by opposition leader for prime ministership, says Nitin Gadkari

Union minister for transport and national highways Nitin Gadkari revealed on Saturday that he was approached by one of the senior opposition political leaders with the prime ministership offer ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but he “simply rejected” it. Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (File Photo)

Addressing media fraternity during a journalism awards function in Nagpur, Gadkari said: “I told the leader that I am a man who follows one ideology and conviction. I am in a party which has given me everything which I never even dreamt of. No offer can entice me.”

Although he didn’t delve into the details of the incident, he hinted that a particular senior opposition politician approached him ahead of the 2024 general elections when it was believed that the BJP might not secure an absolute majority and could need support from a few opposition parties to form government.

“I flatly told him that I was raised with certain principles and convictions, and I would not compromise on them,” he added.

He encouraged the media to adopt the same level of conviction in their profession, stressing that this commitment should be passed on to future generations of journalists.

However, he expressed regret over the increasing number of “supari” journalists in the field, accusing some of misusing the Right to Information (RTI) Act for blackmailing and personal gain. Gadkari pointed out how some journalists have used unethical means to acquire luxury items, including Mercedes cars.

During his speech, Gadkari shared an incident from his time as a minister, where a journalist allegedly used RTI to blackmail officials in the Public Works Department (PWD). “One of my officers informed me about this blackmail. I told him, ‘When that journalist comes to your office, lock the door and give him a good thrashing.’ And they did. After that, the publication he worked for stopped circulating,” Gadkari recounted.

He also shared another story from Marathwada, where a government official was harassed by a journalist demanding advertisements. He said the journalist even went as far as filing a police complaint accusing the official of misconduct.

Gadkari expressed concern about such unethical practices and urged media organisations to be more careful when issuing authority cards. He concluded by emphasising that despite the presence of such “suparibaj” journalists, there are still many ethical journalists who uphold the principles of their profession. He cited examples of journalists who, even during the Emergency, remained true to their principles and refused to compromise, even when faced with imprisonment.