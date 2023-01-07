Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Watch: Cocaine concealed in kurta buttons seized at Mumbai airport

Watch: Cocaine concealed in kurta buttons seized at Mumbai airport

mumbai news
Published on Jan 07, 2023 06:29 AM IST

In a separate case, Mumbai Airport Customs Zonal Unit III also netted 4.47 kilograms of heroin valued at ₹31.29 crore. Both the accused were arrested.

A man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held and a detailed search of his bag led to the discovery of 1.596 kilograms of cocaine concealed in buttons of kurtas.(Twitter/Mumbaicus3)
A man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held and a detailed search of his bag led to the discovery of 1.596 kilograms of cocaine concealed in buttons of kurtas.(Twitter/Mumbaicus3)
PTI | | Posted by Nisha Anand

Two persons were arrested at Mumbai international airport on Friday allegedly with heroin and cocaine worth 47 crore, an official said. The operation by the Mumbai Airport Customs Zonal Unit III netted 4.47 kilograms of heroin valued at 31.29 crore and 1.596 kilograms of cocaine worth 15.96 crore, he said.

"They were held in separate cases. In the first case, a man was held with 4.47 kilogram of heroin after he landed here on Kenya Airways flight KQ210 from Johannesburg in South Africa via Nairobi in Kenya. He had concealed the contraband in 12 document folders," he said.

"In the second case, a man who arrived on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET-460 was held after a scan of his baggage revealed suspicious buttons. These buttons were excessive in number and placed unusually close to each other on clothes," he said.

A detailed search of the bag led to the discovery of 1.596 kilograms of cocaine concealed in buttons of kurtas and in false cavities inside women's handbags, the official said. The two were charged under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days, he informed.

