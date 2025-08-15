MUMBAI: The Malabar Hill police have booked the watchman of the posh Ashford Apartments on B G Kher Road, Malabar Hill, for parking a sedan (Skoda) in a no parking zone, which led to the accident of a 75-year-old woman Neeta Nitin Shah on Tuesday. The watchman, Bharat Ranbahadur Khadka, 46, also washes cars of residents of the building. He has however not been arrested as cops deem it “unnecessary in cases of cognizable offences”. Watchman booked in Malabar Hill bus accident

On Tuesday, Shah was walking back home from her yoga classes when an electric BEST bus grazed the sedan parked illegally on the left side of the road, trapping her in between and dragging her beneath its wheels.

“We have already booked Akshay Avinash Surve, 46, the BEST driver who is a resident of Tardeo. The woman, who was walking past the illegally parked sedan near Ashford Apartments, came under the BEST bus which was passing on the narrow road, and dashed into the parked car,” said a police officer. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The sedan was owned by Lina Bhimyani. When we questioned the family they pointed to Khadka, who normally takes care of the car. He lives in Sans Souci apartment on Ridge Road,” said the police officer, adding that Khadka had taken the car out for washing and later parked it on the road.

“Khadka has been given a notice under BNSS 35 (3),” said the police officer.