Search
Fri, Aug 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Watchman booked in Malabar Hill bus accident

ByVinay Dalvi
Published on: Aug 15, 2025 05:06 am IST

The watchman, Bharat Ranbahadur Khadka, 46, also washes cars of residents of the building. He has however not been arrested as cops deem it “unnecessary in cases of cognizable offences”

MUMBAI: The Malabar Hill police have booked the watchman of the posh Ashford Apartments on B G Kher Road, Malabar Hill, for parking a sedan (Skoda) in a no parking zone, which led to the accident of a 75-year-old woman Neeta Nitin Shah on Tuesday. The watchman, Bharat Ranbahadur Khadka, 46, also washes cars of residents of the building. He has however not been arrested as cops deem it “unnecessary in cases of cognizable offences”.

Watchman booked in Malabar Hill bus accident
Watchman booked in Malabar Hill bus accident

On Tuesday, Shah was walking back home from her yoga classes when an electric BEST bus grazed the sedan parked illegally on the left side of the road, trapping her in between and dragging her beneath its wheels.

“We have already booked Akshay Avinash Surve, 46, the BEST driver who is a resident of Tardeo. The woman, who was walking past the illegally parked sedan near Ashford Apartments, came under the BEST bus which was passing on the narrow road, and dashed into the parked car,” said a police officer. He has been booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The sedan was owned by Lina Bhimyani. When we questioned the family they pointed to Khadka, who normally takes care of the car. He lives in Sans Souci apartment on Ridge Road,” said the police officer, adding that Khadka had taken the car out for washing and later parked it on the road.

“Khadka has been given a notice under BNSS 35 (3),” said the police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Watchman booked in Malabar Hill bus accident
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On