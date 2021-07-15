Water levels rise at lakes supplying water to Thane

With good rainfall over the past few days in the catchment areas of lakes that supply water to Thane, water stock in Barvi dam is now 41%, Bhatsa has a water stock of around 37% while Andra Dam has almost 20% water. The irrigation department has claimed there will be no immediate water cuts in the district.

Barvi dam has received a total of 651mm rainfall this year, followed Bhatsa at 542mm and Andhra at 428mm.

With the temperatures soaring in the city in the last week of June, fear of water cuts was looming over Thane city. However, with the heavy rains recorded over the past few days, water stock in major dams like Bhatsa, Barvi and Andhra increased.

Last year at this time, the water level in Barvi dam was at 44%, Bhatsa had a water stock of 44.9% and Andhra 33%. Except Andhra dam in Pune district which has less water stock, the other dams situated in Thane district have received good rainfall and increased water stock.

An irrigation department official said, “If the rainfall continues, Barvi dam may overflow soon and we will not have to announce water cuts this year. Soon we shall start using only the surface run-off water that flows into Ulhas river, which will also help save additional stock of water.” Jambul and Mohane areas of the Ulhas river are the prime source of water for Thane.