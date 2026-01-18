Mumbai: Water supply in several parts of Mumbai will be affected for 44 hours starting 9 am on Tuesday, January 20, until 5 am on Thursday, January 22, due to pipeline diversion and connection work being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the MMRDA’s Metro Line 7A project. Water supply to be disrupted in five wards from Jan 20–22

As a result of the diversion work, low-pressure water supply, changes in supply timings, and complete water cuts are scheduled in parts of G North (Dharavi, parts of Mahim, Matunga Labour Camp area), K East (Andheri East, Marol, Chakala, MIDC, Sahar, Airport and SEEPZ areas), S (Bhandup West, Vikhroli West), H East (Bandra East, Bandra–Kurla Complex (BKC) and N (Ghatkopar West and parts of Vikhroli West) wards, officials from the BMC said.

In G North ward, parts of Dharavi will receive water at reduced pressure during both morning and evening supply hours on January 20 and 21.

The K East ward will be the most affected, with complete water shutdowns in large areas including MIDC Marol, Chakala, Andheri East residential pockets, airport and SEEPZ areas, Kondivita, Maheshwari Nagar, Bamanwada, Parsi Wada and Sahar village. Some pockets will receive water at low pressure during limited hours.

In the S ward, several areas in Bhandup West and Vikhroli West will face either low-pressure supply or total suspension, including Morarji Nagar, Jay Bhim Nagar, Kailash Nagar, BEST Nagar, Filterpada and Aarey Road areas. Water supply from multiple pumping stations in the ward will operate at reduced pressure during scheduled hours.

In the H East ward, the entire Bandra–Kurla Complex (BKC), including Motilal Nagar, will receive water at low pressure during late-night hours.

In the N ward, low-pressure supply is expected in areas including Vikhroli West railway station road, Godrej compound, R City Mall surroundings, Kailash Complex, Shreyas Cinema area and residential complexes such as Wadhwa Residency and Presidential Towers.

The BMC has urged residents of the affected wards to store adequate water in advance, use water judiciously during the repair period, and boil and filter drinking water for the next few days as a precaution. The civic body has appealed for citizens’ cooperation while the essential infrastructure work is carried out.