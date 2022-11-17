'We don't approve…': Uddhav Thackeray on Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Savarkar

Hours before Congress MP Rahul Gandhi doubled down on his comment this week about VD Savarkar, ex Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray distanced himself from the remark and spoke of the 'immense respect' his Shiv Sena had for the controversial figure.

Rahul Gandhi's Congress and Uddhav Thackeray's Sena (the faction he still leads) are allies and formed (with Sharad Pawar's NCP) the Maha Vikas Aghadi that ruled Maharashtra till Eknath Shinde's BJP-backed Sena June rebellion broke the government.

The alliance, though, did not sit easily with many in the Sena, who viewed it (and the breaking of ties with the BJP) as a betrayal of party founder Bal Thackeray's ideology, and Uddhav has been criticised often for soft-peddling when it comes to criticising the Congress.

On this instance, though, he was critical, and said, "Do not approve of Rahul Gandhi's remarks. Have immense respect and faith for Swatyantra Veer Savarkar. It cannot be erased."

He also demanded the centre confer the Bharat Ratna on Savarkar.

Shortly afterwards Gandhi said 'I am very clear he (Savarkar) helped the British' and, without naming anyone, said 'if someone (else) wants to put their ideology forward, they should'.

"This is my opinion about Savarkar ji signing this letter..."

Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Buldhana while on the Bharat Jodo Yatra , Gandhi brandished a letter he claimed Savarkar penned and said 'he wrote mercy petitions to the British... because of fear'.

"I have a document that comprises Savarkar's letter to (the) British in which he has stated 'I beg to remain, sir, your most obedient servant'. This is not written by me... but Savarkarji. Let everyone read this document," he said.

The (latest) controversy over Savarkar's place in history broke Tuesday after Gandhi's comment at an event honouring tribal leader Birsa Munda.

Gandhi claimed Munda as a Congress 'idol' and said "... for the BJP and RSS, Savarkarji, who wrote mercy petitions… accepted pension, is an idol'.