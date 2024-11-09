Rahul Tangri, 51, entrepreneur and businessman We need real solutions for Thakur Village’s traffic, hawkers, and safety woes

Resident of Kandivali East

Constituency: Magathane

Over the past five years, Thakur Village and its surrounding areas which fall under the Magathane constituency have witnessed notable changes, especially in public infrastructure. However, some persistent issues continue to affect residents’ daily lives. Key concerns include severe traffic congestion, unregulated street hawkers, and inadequate police presence, all of which demand urgent attention from local authorities.

Thakur Village, bordered by the scenic Sanjay Gandhi National Park and conveniently located near the Western Express Highway, has grown into a desirable residential area. However, its two narrow entry and exit points to the highway create bottlenecks, intensifying traffic jams. Residents have proposed widening these roads or developing additional access points, which they believe could significantly ease congestion.

Progress has been observed under Mumbai North MP Piyush Goyal’s leadership, whose dedication has sped up projects in the area. For instance, the recent widening of Akurli Subway road in Kandivali East was completed within days, improving connectivity. However, the ongoing traffic gridlock at Thakur Village’s entry remains a pressing issue that locals urge authorities to prioritise.

Uncontrolled hawking is another issue that disrupts the community. Footpaths, especially during evening hours, are packed with hawkers and vendors, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate safely. Residents have collectively requested designated hawker zones to alleviate footpath congestion and support organised street vending.

The local MLA, representing the Magathane constituency, has been responsive to community concerns, having initiated new parking areas, road enhancements, and support for nearby slum communities. Residents suggest introducing a monthly janata darbar (public forum), where citizens can meet directly with political representatives to address unresolved issues and follow up on raised concerns.

On a broader scale, state government schemes such as the Ladki Bahin, aimed at providing financial assistance to the poor, and the recent toll removal from Mumbai entry points have benefited many residents. However, some worry about the long-term impact on middle and upper-middle-class taxpayers. Many hope that government funds are managed sustainably to prevent additional financial burdens.

With continued support and proactive governance, residents of Thakur Village look forward to a safer, more organised, and accessible neighbourhood.