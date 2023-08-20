WR and BMC pass the buck on garbage at Prabhadevi station

MUMBAI: Despite multiple complaints over the past two years, Western Railway (WR) has failed to maintain cleanliness at the exit of Prabhadevi railway station, contending that the responsibility lies with the BMC. The civic body, in turn, has put the onus of maintaining cleanliness and clearing water-logging spots from the area on WR.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 19, 2023: Despite complaints for 2 years now, Railway fails to clean Prabhadevi Railway station premises. Local activist and commuters have said that entry exists to Prabhadevi Railway station premises are extremely dirty, has water logging in monsoons and garbage all over the place, in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, August 19, 2023. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The entry and exit to the railway station is through a narrow road that leads to the staircase of the three bridges connecting Prabhadevi railway station on the western line with Parel railway station on the central line. As per the display boards put up by the railways and the BMC, the area falls under WR.

In response to the original complaint sent by local activist Chetan Kamble, who runs an initiative called ChakaChak Dadar, WR, in an August 2021 letter, had stated that since the garbage was dumped by ‘outsiders’ on the railway premises, it was the BMC that needed to act. “This is a regular garbage-dumping location by outsiders which, as per the rule, must be cleared by MCGM (BMC),” reads the letter. “…MCGM (BMC) should take appropriate measures to stop the practice and minimise public inconvenience.”

The BMC responded to the railways’ letter in the same year, saying that since the garbage-dumping was on the railway premises, the railways had to keep it clean. The blame game has continued ever since.

“I have written letters to both the BMC and the railways, and have time and again tweeted about the issue,” said Kamble. “However, the railways have done nothing except for shifting the blame to the BMC or forwarding the complaint on Twitter to some other department.”

Kamble said that due to the saturation of commercial highrises in the area, it recorded a very high footfall. “Every day, thousands of commuters walk through water-logged spaces and garbage to reach the railway station,” he said. “All Swachh Bharat campaigns go for a toss if the railways cannot maintain hygiene and cleanliness.”

Following several complaints, a joint visit was held by the BMC and WR officials on July 31. A letter written by the BMC to the railways the next day read, “All these officials visited the premises, and it was confirmed that the premises are under the railways. The BMC has received various complaints through Twitter and Chatbot as well as from commuters and local leaders about garbage, debris, water-logging etc. Since the premises are under the railways, the railways should ensure cleanliness.”

An official from the BMC’s solid waste management department said, “Following the inspection and joint visit, the railways need to maintain the area. The BMC cannot be held responsible for cleanliness under their area.”

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer (CPRO), WR, did not respond to HT’s request for a comment. Another WR official however said that some debris had been removed this week and more would be removed in the coming week. “Work has been initiated,” he said.

