Yatri app: WR to get real-time train tracking

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) is all set to launch its ‘Yatri’ application on Wednesday which will help the 35-lakh-odd commuters to track local trains on a real-time basis.

“The commuters will not only be able to get the train’s live location on the map but also see it moving in action. In just three simple steps, commuters can view the live location,” said a WR official. “All that commuters need to do is find the nearest station on the map, type the source station and track the local train of their choice, so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey. This app will be Divyangjan-friendly and commuters can operate the phone via voice commands and find their train’s live location by asking it through Google Assistant.” (HT Photo)

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said, “The mobile application comes with a plethora of features to help commuters plan their journey at their fingertips. We have installed GPS tracking devices in all the local trains which will enable the app to provide its real-time location”.

WR authorities have 110 rakes under their fleet. Of these, there are 91 trains of 12-car, 12 trains of 15-car and the remaining are AC local trains; all of which can be tracked using the app. Commuters will also get authentic information regarding live updates about the train services, announcements made by the authorities, the latest train timetable, maps of major railway stations and other amenities.

The Yatri app will also provide additional information such as nearby attractions around railway stations, Metro stations, buses, etc.

Super-fast locals

Additionally, on Wednesday, the WR authorities is also planning to operate super-fast local trains on a trial basis where the trains won’t halt at Borivali and Bandra stations. Eleven new trains – six fast and five slow trains – will also be added to WR. The fast trains will halt at Virar, Vasai, Bhayandar, Dahisar, Andheri and Dadar. The total number of services will be increased from 1,383 to 1,394.

