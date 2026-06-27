MUMBAI: An unusual decision by 19 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) engineers to turn down long-awaited promotions has triggered demands for an inquiry, with Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi alleging that the civic administration must examine whether the officers chose to remain in influential postings rather than accept higher responsibilities. Why did 19 BMC engineers refuse promotions?

In a letter addressed to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Friday, Azmi pointed out that 17 assistant engineers (AEs), promoted as executive engineers (EEs), and two executive engineers (EEs), elevated as deputy chief engineers (DCEs), declined to accept their promotions despite becoming eligible after prolonged delays caused by technical issues and subsequent court proceedings.

Calling the development highly unusual, Azmi said promotions are generally regarded as a significant milestone in a public servant’s career and are welcomed as recognition of experience and service. The refusal by 19 officers across two levels of the engineering cadre, he said, raises legitimate administrative concerns that warrant immediate scrutiny.

He has demanded that the BMC institute a detailed fact-finding inquiry to ascertain the reasons behind the refusals and examine all written representations submitted by the officers explaining their decision. The inquiry, he said, should also identify the departments, projects, divisions and assignments where the officers are currently posted to determine whether there is any common factor influencing their refusal.

Azmi, who also raised the issue during the standing committee meeting on Thursday, argued that several engineering postings within the BMC involve extensive interaction with developers, contractors, consultants and other stakeholders. He urged the civic administration to specifically examine whether the officers declined promotions to continue in particular departments or assignments, and whether any conflict of interest, undue influence, vested interest or other improper considerations played a role in their decision.

While stressing that no conclusions should be drawn without a proper inquiry, Azmi said the unusual nature of the refusals creates a reasonable apprehension that some officers may prefer to continue in their existing assignments rather than assume the higher responsibilities associated with promotional posts. He said the issue deserves a transparent and impartial investigation in the interest of accountability and public confidence.

“They are from lucrative departments like the building proposals, development plan and slum rehabilitation. These departments fetch good money. Otherwise why would anyone refuse promotions,” asked Azmi.

Besides seeking an inquiry, Azmi has urged the BMC to frame a comprehensive policy governing cases where employees voluntarily refuse promotions. Such a policy, he said, should ensure that officers declining promotions do not continue indefinitely in sensitive or influential postings without appropriate administrative review.

Among his demands are an immediate fact-finding inquiry into the refusal of promotions, examination of all written communications submitted by the officers, identification and review of their current postings, an investigation into whether the refusals are linked to retention of sensitive or public-facing assignments, consideration of administrative transfers wherever necessary, formulation of a policy on refusal of promotions, and submission of an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

Azmi said the BMC must treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves, adding that Mumbai’s citizens expect a transparent, accountable and merit-based administration, and that any unusual administrative pattern affecting the functioning of key engineering departments should be examined promptly and impartially.