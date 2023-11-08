Why is Mumbai witnessing poor air quality like Delhi? Check these 6 factors

The overall air quality index (AQI) in Mumbai continued to be in the 'moderate' category on Wednesday with the AQI recorded at 149 at Wednesday noon, although it dipped to 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas in the financial capital, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. Huge air pollution seen near Bandra Worli Sea Link at Bandra in Mumbai.(Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

On Wednesday, the state pollution control meter, installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) showed the air quality in the 'very poor' category at 7am, triggering a health alert being issued in the area due to the depleting air quality.

Meanwhile, in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), the AQI was recorded at 200 at 9am, Colaba and Borivali East reported 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 151 and 141, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Malad, Sion, Chembur, Deonar, Bandra Kurla Complex, and Kherwadi junction are six spots in Mumbai with consistently poor air quality.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has also demolished four chimneys of gold and silver smelting units in Kalbadevi and Zaveri Bazar area in South Mumbai on Wednesday as they were compounding the air pollution in the metropolis, news agency PTI reported.

The Bombay high court has also passed an interim order for the Maharashtra government and municipal authorities in Mumbai and surrounding areas to mitigate the issue of worsening air pollution.

In the wake of the order, the civic body issued new guidelines, giving developers and those carrying out infrastructure work a month’s time to acquire sprinklers and fogging machines for their construction sites and also warned of stern action in case of non-compliance.

The financial capital has been gripped under severe air pollution and has witnessed one of its most polluted Octobers, with the AQI rising above 300 in some of the western suburbs. Various experts and doctors have cited several reasons for the upward trend of air pollution in Mumbai.

1. Increase in AQI during winters and timings of smog

Times of India reported that former member secretary of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) Dilip Boralkar said the biggest change in Mumbai is the timing of the smog. "While smog would usually lift by 9am to 9.30am, it now lingers till 11am or beyond on some days," he said.

2. Increased construction work

Multiple construction projects, including the Metro work in the city and its suburbs, could be another reason behind the fall in air quality. According to municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, construction is going on at a whopping 6,000 sites in the city.

3. Vehicular traffic

Mumbai is also facing severe air pollution from the 12 lakh private vehicles plying across the city. “Our roads have been halved, vehicles crawl as a result and take double the time to reach their destination,” senior pulmonologist Dr Sanjeev Mehta was quoted as saying by TOI.

4. Climate change

The dip in La Nina – the cooling of the ocean surface and change in wind patterns – partially caused a sudden spike in the particulate matter in the coastal city.

5. Road dust:

Another cause of pollution in the city is found to be the displacement of dust particles from roads and vehicles carrying construction debris. As a result, the municipality officials decided to operate anti-smog guns on 50 to 60 major roads.

6. Use of unclean oils for cooking in eateries:

Cooking at several restaurants, dhabas and other eateries using unclean oils can emit ultrafine particles including oil droplets and condensed organic compounds produce nitrogen di-oxide, carbon mono-oxide and formaldehyde in harmful concentrations which worsen the air quality.

