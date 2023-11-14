With 120 officers, 600 men, Mumbai police ‘prepared’ for India-New Zealand World Cup 2023 match

Mumbai's deputy commissioner of police, Pravin Mundhe, said on Tuesday that the police were well prepared for the India vs New Zealand semifinals at Wankhede Stadium. India will meet New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-finals for the second successive time. (File)

Unbeaten in nine games, Team India will resume their rivalry with New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 World Cup on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Mundhe said, “Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai is hosting the upcoming India Vs New Zealand semi-final match(ICC World Cup). Already the stadium has hosted 4 matches, and we are well prepared as far as security is concerned.”

He said that the the match was extremely significant and hence, the Mumbai Police will be tightening the security.

“Considering the significance of this semi-final match, we have heightened the security measures. Around 120 officers and 600 men are going to be deployed in and around the stadium.”

Mundhe added that along with the officers, striking forces, riot control parties and quick reaction teams have also been deployed.

“Along with that we have supporting striking forces, riot control parties including our quick reaction teams available to basically take care of the security,” he said.

Mundhe further said that separate teams have been created to ensure that crimes like eve-teasing and theft are curbed.

“Apart from the strict access control, we are ensuring that there are teams that will look after the black marketing, eve-teasing and overall general crime control measures like theft. We have deployed special teams. No illegal hawkers or illegal sale of any items in and around the stadium will be allowed, we have deployed special teams for that too. Traffic arrangements have been made too.”

New Zealand qualified for the semi-final after Pakistan failed to chase a 338-run target within an improbable 6.4 overs against England. New Zealand had finished on 10 points in the table and while Pakistan could still level Kane Williamson's men on the number of points, they could no longer surpass New Zealand on Net Run Rate (NRR).

India will meet New Zealand in the ODI World Cup semi-finals for the second successive time. India became the first country to qualify for the semi-final on November 2, 2023.

