IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With AQI at 98, Mumbai’s air quality ‘satisfactory’ for the first time this year
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

With AQI at 98, Mumbai’s air quality ‘satisfactory’ for the first time this year

The air quality in Mumbai improved significantly on Tuesday and fell in the satisfactory category for the first time this year
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST

The air quality in Mumbai improved significantly on Tuesday and fell in the satisfactory category for the first time this year. The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city was 98 on Tuesday, down from Monday’s 115.

The AQI – a pollution measuring indicator – was calculated by the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) as the average of indices recorded at 10 locations in the city and suburbs. SAFAR categorises AQI levels for PM2.5 in the 0-50 range as good; 51-100 as satisfactory; 101-200 as moderate; 201-300 as poor; 301-400 as very poor and above 400 as severe.

Of the 10 locations measured, Andheri had the most polluted air with an AQI of 190. Malad recorded an AQI of 159 and Navi Mumbai recorded 141, all in the moderate category.

“Temperatures have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. Clean winds from the ocean have further improved the air quality in Mumbai. It is expected to remain in the moderate category for the next two days,” said a spokesperson for SAFAR.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of interior Maharashtra from Wednesday.

“Under the influence of a wind discontinuity in lower levels over central India, its south-westward movement and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is likely over Marathwada and central Maharashtra, with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and hail. The conditions will persist for a couple of days,” said an IMD official.

Rain and thundershowers are very likely at Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg for the next two days. Meanwhile, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nasik and Ahmednagar are expected to get thunderstorms and lightning. Temperatures are expected to drop marginally during the next two days, said the IMD official.

Minimum temperatures in the city remained slightly high on Tuesday. At the Colaba station of IMD, a minimum temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius was recorded, up from Monday‘s 21.2 degrees. The minimum temperature at Colaba was 1.1 degrees above normal. At Santacruz, the minimum temperature was up from Monday’s 20.2 degrees Celsius to 20.5 degrees Celsius. It was 2 degrees higher than normal.

The maximum temperature at Colaba was 29 degrees Celsius, 0.8 degrees below normal. At Santacruz, the maximum temperature was 28.9 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
On February 3, BMC presented a budget of 39,038 crore for the financial year 2021-22, up from 33,441 crore in 2020-21. (HT File)
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body budget: Drop in funds for gardens, disaster management

By Mehul R Thakkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:37 AM IST
Despite drop in allocation, civic body announces new plans for these depts, says focus on CSR funding for garden projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: HSC exams from April 23, SSC from April 29; don’t believe rumours, urges board

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:04 AM IST
The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the tentative timetable for SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exams on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
mumbai news

288 commuters in Mumbai local trains fined daily for travelling without masks: Data

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:59 AM IST
Between February 1 and February 14, an average of 288 commuters have been penalised daily for travelling without face masks
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
A Covid-19 vaccine shot being administered at Rajawadi Hospital. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Positivity rate rises to 4% with spike in new Covid-19 cases: Mumbai civic body

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:55 AM IST
In the last seven days, the city’s average positivity rate has risen to 4% after it had dropped below 3% last month
READ FULL STORY
Close
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
MMRDA commissioner RA Rajeev arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Bhushan Koyande/Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: MMRDA hasn’t given clean chit to TopsGrup, says RA Rajeev

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:52 AM IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday recorded statement of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the money laundering case linked to Rahul Nanda’s TopsGrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) and Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
mumbai news

If citizens don’t follow norms, city might head towards lockdown, Mumbai mayor warns

By Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:49 AM IST
Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday cautioned citizens that if Covid-19 protocol is not followed and the number of cases reported daily keeps rising, Mumbai could see another lockdown
READ FULL STORY
Close
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
Partho Dasgupta (HT Photo)
mumbai news

TRP case: WhatsApp chats contain proof of my innocence, says Partho Dasgupta

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:46 AM IST
The state government on Tuesday argued before the Bombay high court (HC) that Partho Dasgupta, former chief executive officer of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was the mastermind behind rigging of television ratings and his WhatsApp chats with the anchor of a news channel proved that he was very closely involved in the rating manipulation to benefit the channel
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Court refuses to deport eight Pakistani nationals held with heroin worth 600 crore

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:43 AM IST
The Mumbai sessions court on Monday refused to deport back eight Pakistani nationals caught by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) with 232kg heroin worth 600 crore on the high sea in 2015
READ FULL STORY
Close
St Andrew's College, Bandra. (Hindustan Times)
St Andrew's College, Bandra. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Amid Covid-19 pandemic colleges, alumni help students pay their fees

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The Covid-19 pandemic and eventual lockdown has affected the financial situation of people across sectors
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents and children take part in a protest against the exorbitant fee hike and collection of huge amount of un-approved and illegal fees by private schools. (HT file Photo)
Parents and children take part in a protest against the exorbitant fee hike and collection of huge amount of un-approved and illegal fees by private schools. (HT file Photo)
mumbai news

Parents to protest inaction of Maharashtra government against private schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Tired of the government’s inaction over issues concerning private schools, several parent organisations in the state have decided to protest at Azad Maidan on Wednesday (February 17), to demand redressal of their complaints
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray: Follow Covid norms or face lockdown

By Swapnil Rawal, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:15 AM IST
In a meeting chaired by Thackeray with the health minister, divisional commissioners, district collectors, municipal commissioners and superintendents of police on the Covid-19 situation in the state, it was decided to control social gathering such as weddings and functions, which can turn into super-spreader events.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. (HT Photo)
The Sena recently won over 3,500 gram panchayats in the state, which is its best performance so far. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena plans outreach programme across Maharashtra villages

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Ahead of the local body elections expected to start across the state later this year, the Shiv Sena has decided to kick start “Shiv Sampark Abhiyan”, a programme to reach out to people across Maharashtra
READ FULL STORY
Close
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
Temperatures in the city have been on the rise for some time now, bringing down pollution levels. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

With AQI at 98, Mumbai’s air quality ‘satisfactory’ for the first time this year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:01 AM IST
The air quality in Mumbai improved significantly on Tuesday and fell in the satisfactory category for the first time this year
READ FULL STORY
Close
The three-party MVA coalition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, is gearing up to hit back at the BJP. (HT Photo)
The three-party MVA coalition of the Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), too, is gearing up to hit back at the BJP. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

MVA allies versus BJP and Centre: It is an all-out war in Maharashtra

By Surendra P Gangan and Faisal Malik, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:10 AM IST
If the recent bitter episode of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray denying state aircraft to governor BS Koshyari to fly to Uttarakhand is any indication, the war between the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and the Raj Bhavan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Centre is set to intensify in the coming days
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.(IANS)
File photo: Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty.(IANS)
mumbai news

RSS chief meets Mithun Chakraborty; actor says 'nothing to do with politics'

By Faisal Malik | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:25 AM IST
  • Chakraborty said he has nothing to do with politics as he is away from it now and wants to remain an actor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP