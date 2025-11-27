MUMBAI: A woman from Ghatkopar was booked on Monday for allegedly forcing her minor daughter into prostitution. The incident came to light when the girl confided in her class teacher, who then reported the ordeal to the police. The woman’s male friend, who allegedly helped her, has also been booked, the police said. Woman booked for forcing minor daughter into sex work

According to the police, the victim, a Class 10 student, approached her class teacher on Monday afternoon while she was in the staff room and told her that her mother and one of her male friends have been forcing her into sex work since August this year. The teacher, with the help of an NGO, approached the police, after which a case was registered with the Ghatkopar police and transferred to the crime branch.

“She told the teacher that her mother had called three men, out of whom two sexually assaulted her after giving money to her mother. Following this, she fled her house on August 27 and stayed with her friend till September 20, before returning home, hoping that the situation would have changed,” said a police officer. However, the ordeal resumed on November 20 when her mother again got one man home, he added.

“The incident first happened in April this year and when she resisted, her mother assaulted her,” he added.

A case was regitered under Sections 64 (rape), 96 (procuration of a child) and 98 (selling or otherwise disposing of a child for purposes such as prostitution, illicit intercourse, or other unlawful acts) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012, and that of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act, 1956.

The police said that they will soon arrest the mother and her friend, and also identify the men who have sexually assaulted the minor girl.