THANE: Khadakpada police registered a case on Saturday against two residents of the Khadakpada Gandhar Nagar area of Kalyan West for allegedly defrauding a woman of ₹5.10 lakh under the pretext of securing admission for her son into an MBBS course. Woman cheated of ₹ 5.10L with false promise of MBBS seat for son

In her complaint, the woman, a resident of Gokulnagar Gandhar Nagar in Kalyan, stated that the two men not only defrauded her of money between April 2023 and February 2025, but also threatened to defame and kill her if she did not stop pursuing the case.

The accused, reportedly, promised to secure admission to a MMBS course at the Vithalrao Vikhe Patil College in Ahmednagar, and demanded ₹5.50 lakh for the process. The complainant paid the amount, but her son did not get the MBBS seat as assured.

“When I asked for a refund, they returned ₹40,000 only. Despite repeated requests, they refused to return the rest of the money and instead threatened to defame and kill me. I am now pursuing legal action,” she stated.

Following the complaint, the Khadakpada police have started an investigation into the matter. “We will take necessary action. However, we advise everyone to be cautious and verify all details before making any payment for educational admissions,” said senior police inspector Amarnath Waghmode of Khadakpada police station.