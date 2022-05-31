Woman delivers in five-star hotel toilet, abandons baby in dustbin
Mumbai A 41-year-old woman has been booked for abandoning her child in a bathroom dustbin after giving birth in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday. The child has been admitted at the NICU of Nair hospital and is currently out of danger.
The accused, a resident of Goregaon (East), claimed before the police that she allegedly abandoned the newborn over some personal dispute with her husband.
The NM Joshi Marg police said that they received a call at around 10.40 am on Monday from the main control room regarding some help required at a Central Mumbai hotel. Upon reaching there, the police were informed that a housekeeping staff, Chaitali Gawde, found a newborn covered in blood-soaked tissues, abandoned in the dustbin of one of the hotel toilets.
The child was immediately rushed to the Nair hospital by the police and the doctors admitted him in the NICU. The doctor told the police that the child was born between 8am-10am the same day. The baby boy weighs around 2.8 kg and is stable now, the police said.
Upon checking the CCTV footage, the police spotted a pregnant woman. On making inquiries with the hotel administration, the police learnt that the woman, an employee of an event management company, had come to the hotel to check out the hall for an event scheduled the next day.
Police sources said that the woman in a preliminary inquiry has said that she came to the hotel for some work, but due to sudden labour, she delivered the child in the toilet. She had a personal dispute with her husband and hence she abandoned the child there.
The police have booked the woman under sections 317 (father or mother of a child under the age of twelve years, or having the care of such child, shall expose or leave such child in any place with the intention of wholly abandoning such child) of Indian Penal Code. The police may soon call her and husband for questioning.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics