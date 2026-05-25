MUMBAI: A man was booked on Friday for allegedly assaulting his wife, who later died due to severe internal injuries, as confirmed by the post-mortem report. Woman dies after husband assaults her

According to the police, the incident took place on May 18 following an argument between Rukhsana Shaikh (42) and her husband, Shahabuddin Shaikh.

The victim’s sister, Zara Shaikh (18), told police that around 5pm, Rukhsana called her and said Shahabuddin had kicked her in the abdomen during a fight, causing severe pain. Zara rushed her sister to the hospital. After preliminary tests and a sonography, doctors discharged her as no serious injury was detected.

However, Rukhsana’s pain intensified after returning home, following which she was admitted to Krupa Hospital in Seven Bungalows, Versova. The next morning, as her condition worsened, the family took her to Life Care Hospital for another sonography. Doctors there advised an immediate CT scan, after which she was shifted to Pinnacle Hospital.

The scan revealed critical internal complications and infection spreading through her abdomen. She was then admitted to Cooper Hospital, where doctors said emergency surgery was required. Rukhsana underwent surgery on the night of May 19 but died during treatment.

Her post-mortem report stated that she died due to “severe abdominal injury resulting from physical assault”, which caused intestinal damage and a fatal infection in the abdomen and bloodstream.

Based on the report, the Versova police registered a case against Shahabuddin Shaikh under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are trying to trace the accused and will arrest him soon,” said a police officer from Versova police station.