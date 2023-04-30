Bail granted to woman arrested for killing 3-year-old daughter

MUMBAI: The sessions court has granted bail to a woman, who was arrested for beating her three-year-old daughter to death in 2018, primarily on the ground that her trial is not likely to start anytime soon.

As per the prosecution case, the incident took place on March 15, 2018, when Salvatulla Shaikh, the brother of the woman, Nadara Shaikh, 35, visited her house in Govandi. The police claimed that the duo assaulted the child so badly that she died.

The woman later called the police and the girl was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead. The police then registered a first information report (FIR) and booked the woman for murder. Nadara was arrested on March 27, 2018.

The medical report showed that the death of the girl was caused due to blunt chest and abdominal trauma.

The woman had applied for bail on various grounds. Her lawyer Prashant Pandey contended that there was evidence to show that the main culprit was her brother, but he was not arrested. Besides, he argued that it has been five years since she was arrested and lodged in prison when she has a minor son to look after. He said that the trial in the case has not even commenced and would take a long time to conclude.

The prosecution, however, objected to the bail plea, saying that her neighbours in their statements said that it was the woman who had beaten the girl. Besides, her minor son who is an eyewitness to the incident also said that Nadara Shaikh and her brother had beaten the girl to death. Thus, according to the prosecution “there was abundant evidence to show that it was the accused, who shared common intention with her brother and killed the minor child Chandani by beating her with fist and kick blows.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted bail to the woman, observing that “there is no sufficient material to suggest that the applicant had intention to cause the death of her own minor daughter aged about only three years. It is not that any weapon was used for causing the death of the child.”

“It appears that it was the applicant who had called the police and sought their help to take the child to the hospital. Furthermore, though more than five years have elapsed after the arrest of the applicant and the trial has not commenced yet,” the court said while granting the bail.