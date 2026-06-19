THANE: A woman was killed and her husband seriously injured after their motorcycle reportedly attempted to overtake two speeding trucks on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning. Woman killed, husband injured in Bhiwandi crash

According to police, the couple was travelling from Kalyan to Thane when, around 10am near RC Patil Dhaba, the rider, Sameer Bhise, allegedly tried to overtake two trucks. After overtaking one truck from the left, he attempted to pass another when the motorcycle hit the rear of the truck and skidded.

Bhise’s wife, Reema Bhatia, who was riding pillion, fell onto the road and was run over by the truck. She suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. Bhise sustained serious injuries.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who was passing the spot shortly after the accident, stopped his convoy and directed security personnel to ensure the injured rider was rushed to hospital.

Dnyaneshwar Sabale, a traffic officer attached to Shinde’s convoy, said, “The Deputy Chief Minister noticed the accident, stopped his convoy and instructed us to shift the injured person to hospital immediately. We arranged a private ambulance and rushed both the injured rider and the deceased to Indira Gandhi Memorial (IGM) Hospital in Bhiwandi.”

An FIR has been registered under the unknown persons under Section 106(causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The driver fled the spot without helping the victim and is being traced by the police.