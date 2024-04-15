 Woman kills alcoholic son after alleged assault | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Woman kills alcoholic son after alleged assault

ByMegha Sood
Apr 15, 2024 06:52 AM IST

A 50-year-old woman in Mumbai was arrested for killing her 23-year-old son after an argument over his alcohol addiction turned violent.

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her 23-year-old son in a fit of rage.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the Oshiwara police, the accused identified as Bindudevi Dubey worked as a domestic help and lived in Jogeshwari. Police officials said that her son, Shivkumar, was allegedly an alcoholic and would force his mother to give him money to buy alcohol. On Saturday night, Shivkumar was allegedly stealing from his mother’s purse when he was caught. After the two began fighting, Shivkumar allegedly began beating his mother. When Shivkumar continued to assault Bindu, she allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Shivkumar in his chest.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

When Shivkumar began shouting in pain, neighbours rushed to the spot and took him to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre. Bindu, who had left the house, arrived at the hospital after the police were informed. When the doctors declared Shivkumar dead, Bindu allegedly attempted to escape from the hospital but was intercepted by police personnel, who arrested her for killing her son.

The police officers said that a case was registered against Bindudevi, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Woman kills alcoholic son after alleged assault
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On