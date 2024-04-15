Woman kills alcoholic son after alleged assault

Mumbai: A 50-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her 23-year-old son in a fit of rage. HT Image

According to the Oshiwara police, the accused identified as Bindudevi Dubey worked as a domestic help and lived in Jogeshwari. Police officials said that her son, Shivkumar, was allegedly an alcoholic and would force his mother to give him money to buy alcohol. On Saturday night, Shivkumar was allegedly stealing from his mother’s purse when he was caught. After the two began fighting, Shivkumar allegedly began beating his mother. When Shivkumar continued to assault Bindu, she allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed Shivkumar in his chest.

When Shivkumar began shouting in pain, neighbours rushed to the spot and took him to the Jogeshwari Trauma Centre. Bindu, who had left the house, arrived at the hospital after the police were informed. When the doctors declared Shivkumar dead, Bindu allegedly attempted to escape from the hospital but was intercepted by police personnel, who arrested her for killing her son.

The police officers said that a case was registered against Bindudevi, under section 302 (murder) of the IPC.