Woman loses arm after being pushed off Mumbai local train by 53-year-old molester

A 20-year-old woman lost her left arm below the elbow after a man allegedly molested her and pushed her off a local train at Naigaon station in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on November 4, police said.

The woman fell into the gap between the train and platform after being pushed off at Naigaon station. Doctors later amputated her left arm below the elbow.

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The 53-year-old accused, Jitendra Hirmukhe, was arrested on Wednesday after police examined CCTV footage.

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“Since the accused had covered his face with a cloth, it was difficult to identify him, however we arrested him from his house at Naigaon,” a police officer from the Bhayander Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

Hirmukhe, a resident of Wakipada in Naigaon East and reportedly a cancer patient, was travelling in the disabled compartment when the survivor mistakenly boarded it at Borivali during evening rush hour while travelling on a Virar-bound fast local.

Police officers said the man allegedly began touching her inappropriately, taking advantage of the situation. When she objected and confronted him, an argument broke out.

The altercation continued after the train reached Naigaon station, where Hirmukhe allegedly pushed her off the train, causing her to fall into the gap between the train and the platform.

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{{^usCountry}} As she tried to get up, the train started moving, leaving her seriously injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As she tried to get up, the train started moving, leaving her seriously injured. {{/usCountry}}

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The woman, a resident of Naigaon, was taken to a hospital and later shifted to Cooper Hospital for further treatment. Doctors had to amputate her left arm below the elbow due to the severity of her injuries.