Firecracker trader assaulted, licensed pistol snatched in Ludhiana

A firecracker trader was assaulted by a group of around 20 men in Grain Market near Jalandhar Bypass on Monday night, and his licensed pistol was snatched during the attack. The Salem Tabri police have registered an FIR against four named accused and several unidentified persons. The victim, Jaganjot Singh alias Jappy, was closing his shop around 9 pm when the group attacked him (HT File)

The victim, Jaganjot Singh alias Jappy, was closing his shop around 9 pm when the group attacked him. He sustained serious injuries and was taken to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in an auto-rickshaw. He is undergoing treatment.

According to preliminary information, the incident followed a dispute between Jaganjot and one of his workers over a payment received from a customer. The trader had reportedly questioned the worker about collecting money from a customer the previous day, leading to an argument.

A passerby intervened during the altercation and questioned Jaganjot. An argument followed, after which the passerby allegedly called his associates to the spot.

The group then attacked the trader with sharp-edged weapons. Jaganjot reportedly pulled out his licensed pistol in an attempt to defend himself, but it failed to fire. The attackers overpowered him and fled with the firearm.

SHO Jasvir Singh said an FIR had been registered against four named accused and other unidentified persons. Police teams are working to identify and arrest those involved in the attack.