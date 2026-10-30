Man assaulted with sticks and batons over old rivalry in Gurugram, three arrested
The police have also recovered a motorcycle, a scooter and a stick allegedly used in the crime from the possession of the accused.
Three men were arrested for allegedly assaulting a man with sticks and batons over an old rivalry in Gurugram's Baliyawas area, police said on Thursday evening.
The police have also recovered a motorcycle, a scooter and a stick allegedly used in the crime from their possession.
Investigators said the incident took place on October 22, when the complainant was taking his guests in a vehicle to show them a farm in Baliyawas. According to the police, the accused allegedly stopped their vehicle on the pretext of asking for directions before assaulting the complainant with sticks and batons.
The accused were arrested on Wednesday evening and have been identified as Tapesh, a resident of Ghatta village; Akash, a resident of Bandhwari village; and Deepak, a resident of Khera Khalilpur village in Nuh district, who currently lives at Signature Serenas in Sohna, police said.
Case registered
The complainant approached the Gwal Pahari police post, under the DLF Phase 1 police station, on October 23, following which a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested.
During questioning, the accused allegedly told the police that they attacked the complainant due to an old grudge stemming from a previous altercation and verbal dispute.
“Tapesh has two previous cases related to assault and criminal intimidation registered against him in Gurugram, while Akash has four cases registered against him under various sections of law, including assault and the Arms Act,” Gurugram Police spokesperson Sandeep Turan said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMihika Shah
Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.Read More
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