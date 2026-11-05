GRP takes action against 73 in combing operation at Pune station

Officials said action was taken against 73 persons during a special combing operation at Pune railway station on Tuesday night. The operation involved officers and personnel from various GRP branches with the Railway Protection Force (RPF). During the operation, the police detected three offences. (HT Photo)

Pramod Khopikar, senior police inspector in charge of Pune railway station GRP, said, “With the Diwali festival leading to an increase in passenger movement at the railway station, we have intensified security measures. Apart from detecting offences, we checked suspicious persons and vehicles and initiated preventive action.”

During the operation, the police detected three offences. These included one case registered under Section 27 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, one under Section 85 of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act and another theft-related offence under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The police also initiated preventive action against 17 persons under Section 128 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and took action against five persons under Sections 112 and 117 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The drive also focused on checking ticketless travel and traffic violations around the railway station. A total of 51 passengers were penalised for travelling without valid tickets. Traffic personnel checked 37 vehicles and issued six challans for various violations.

Passengers travelling through Pune railway station welcomed the police initiative. Kiran Pisal, a passenger, said, “Increased police presence can help prevent thefts and other untoward incidents and make the journey safer.”