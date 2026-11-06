After Mahalaxmi Exp robbery bid, RPF steps up night patrolling

Pune - Mumbai, India - March 7, 2019: World Women's Day : Women RPF and GRP officers helps ladies commuters to board a train at Ghatkopar station in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Photo by Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times) (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

Following the recent bid to rob passengers onboard the Mahalaxmi Express, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has intensified patrolling along railway tracks, with additional security measures deployed at locations equipped with signalling systems. To ensure passenger safety, the RPF regularly provides security escorts onboard 20 mail and express trains in the Pune division. Security teams are also deployed onboard other trains at short notice based on crime trends and vulnerable routes.

More than 200 trains operate daily through the Pune division of the Central Railway (CR), 65 to 70 of which originate from Pune while several important express trains pass through the city. Around 20 express trains operating at night are provided with RPF escorts – usually one officer and three personnel. These personnel monitor passenger safety and prevent incidents such as theft, harassment of women and other criminal activities.

“Following the Mahalaxmi Express robbery bid, instructions have been issued to intensify night patrolling along railway tracks, particularly near locations equipped with signalling systems. The Pune division has a strength of 458 officers and personnel through whom patrolling arrangements are being planned. Senior officers have also been instructed not to leave their assigned jurisdictions,” said Priyanka Sharma, senior divisional security commissioner, Pune railway division.

A large number of passengers travel daily on the Pune-Lonavla local trains. During peak hours, women RPF personnel are deployed in ladies’ coaches to ensure the safety of women commuters. The Tejaswini squad also patrols local trains, with a focus on women’s security.

While the Mahalaxmi Express was passing through the Satara region at midnight on November 1, robbers allegedly tampered with the signalling system to stop the train and pelted it with stones before attempting a robbery. However, three RPF personnel onboard the train acted swiftly, first attempting to secure the coach doors and subsequently confronting the robbers. Their resistance prevented the robbery attempt from being fully successful, although five to six suspects managed to flee. The RPF and railway police are jointly investigating the incident.

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