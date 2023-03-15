‘World’s biggest power backs Shinde govt but still…’: Uddhav Thackeray’s attack amid OPS agitation

Former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray Wednesday, cornering the Eknath Shinde government over the public’s rising agitation on Old Pension Scheme (OPS), questioned what was stopping the government from implementing the state employees demand, given they are backed by the ‘world's biggest power’, sitting in Delhi. Thackeray’s attack came amid as the state government employees entered their second day of indefinite strike over implementation of OPS, affecting services.

Uddhav Thackeray and Ajit Pawar interact with the media.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

Thackeray also questioned why the government was evading the concerns of the 20,000 farmers enroute from Nashik to Mumbai since Sunday, seeking government intervention on their pressing issues. “Kisan Morcha is coming from Nashik to Mumbai. Attention should be paid to their protest. Even before this, farmers had taken out a march. During this, Aditya Thackeray went to meet them. But till now no one has gone to talk on behalf of this government,” news agency ANI reported Uddhav Thackeray as saying.

“It is very unfortunate that they are coming so far for their demands. The CM and deputy CM should go and talk to them. World's biggest power is behind this government, which is in Delhi, so what is the problem they are facing in implementing it (Old Pension Scheme),” he further said.

The Shinde-led government is facing a two-fold pressure, as state employees and farmers have expressed their displeasure with the government ‘turning deaf’ towards their concerns. While lakhs of government employees are seeking the restoration of the OPS, a defined pension scheme offering 50 per cent of the last drawn salary, the farmers have joined a march organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS) to draw the government’s attention on various issues including providing financial aid to the onion producers in the state among other things. The march is expected to hit the streets of Mumbai on Monday.

Earlier in the day, deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, reacting to OPS agitation, said the issue can only be resolved through discussion and said the government’s decision to have a 3-member committee look into the matter will provide ‘a long-term solution’. “We also agree that employees should get a pension post-retirement & social security. I thank unions who called off their strike and again request others to do so. Govt stands firm behind these employees and committed to their demands,” he said.

Eknath Shinde Tuesday had urged the employees to withdraw their agitation, announcing a committee to study the new and old pension schemes.

