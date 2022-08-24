Worli fishers on hunger strike to protest delay in registration
Twenty-five fishers from the area have been attempting to organise themselves under the banner since at June 2019
Mumbai Five fishermen operating from Lotus Jetty in Worli began an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, on Monday, to protest a three-year-long delay by the fisheries department in registering their fish workers’ cooperative, Vanchit Machhimar Haji Ali Sahkari Sangathana Maryadit (VMHASSM).
Twenty-five fishers from the area have been attempting to organise themselves under the banner since at June 2019. They allege that the fisheries department has not formally recognised them, despite all requisite paperwork being completed.
Sanjay Baikar, resident of Worli Koliwada, founder and secretary of the VMHASSM -- and one of the five members participating in the ongoing hunger strike -- claimed that after initially submitting their proposal to the fisheries department in June 2019, it took 15 months of repeated follow-ups for the latter to close out the requisite paperwork, though the process to register new co-ops as per the Maharashtra Co-Operative Societies Act should not extend beyond six months.
“We are a group of poor fishermen whose livelihoods have been badly hit by the coastal road project. By registering ourselves as a society, we will be able to request the fisheries department for certain facilities at Lotus Jetty, like running water, lights and a shed to mend our boats. This will improve our daily lives. We will also be protected in the case of natural disasters. Three boats from Lotus Jetty were completely destroyed during Cyclone Tauktae but we didn’t receive any compensation because there is no society to represent us,” Baikar said.
Alahuddin Sheikh, another founding member of the VMHASSM, also explained that fishers at Lotus Jetty currently are not able to avail of diesel subsidies given by the fisheries department.
“Most of us have individual ID cards and licences to fish, but without being part of a registered society, we have to pay full price for diesel. Society members get subsidies of up to ₹9 per litre, on at least 300 litres every month. This could make a huge improvement to our earnings. I have made at least 200 visits to the department in the last three years but to no avail.”
Despite efforts by HT, Mahesh Devre, additional commissioner of fisheries, Mumbai, could not be contacted for a comment.
An officer working at the district level in Mumbai city, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that there have been repeated changes in the department’s administrative structure over the last year-and-a-half, which could have led to the prolonged delay.
“There have been two changes in the assistant commissioner’s position, and one change in the additional commissioner’s position since March 2021. All proposals seeking to register new fisher societies need to go through them,” the official said.
-
Pune fire dept initiates inquiry into SP College tree falling incident
The Pune fire brigade department has initiated an inquiry to the incident where a fire officer from Janta Vasahat fire station reached the SP College on bike and did not send a fire brigade vehicle after a huge tree fell on the campus claiming the life of a gardener on Monday. Around 10 am on Monday, a 30-foot-tall tree, affected by termite infestation, fell when some workers were working near the spot.
-
Life-saving equipment at Haj House Covid facility to be given to other Lko hospitals
LUCKNOW Life-saving equipment kept unused in the temporary Covid hospital at Haj House will be distributed among government hospitals in the state capital, as per a decision of the health department. Patients in need of admission are getting the facility at KGMU, and a few private hospitals too. At present, 14 patients are admitted to Covid facilities in the state capital. The hospitals are required to take the equipment within one week.
-
SPPU to direct its colleges to conduct a safety audit of trees & campus infra
Taking serious note of the tree-falling incident at the SP college campus yesterday in which one person died, the Savitribai Phule Pune University and its affiliated colleges have flagged the issue of students' safety inside college campuses, with the SPPU instructing all its colleges to review their disaster management systems and also carry out a safety audit of all dangerous trees and buildings within their campuses.
-
No-entry, wrong side driving make up 20% of traffic violations in Pune
Two-wheeler riders riding on the wrong side of roads and into one-way, no-entry zones forms a major chunk of traffic offences recorded by the traffic police, followed by riders not wearing helmets and jumping signals at important junctions across the city. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said that most no-entry violators caught by the traffic police abuse and behave rudely with the police.
-
After CM’s assurance, Ayodhya seers agree to rename crossing after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: Finally, the seers of Ayodhya have relented and agreed to name Naya Ghat crossing in the temple town after Bharat Ratna awardee late Lata Mangeshkar, as Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has assured them that other places and roads would be named after famous seers. The seers wanted the famous crossing to be named after Jagatguru Ramanandacharya.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics