Worli hit-and-run: Mihir Shah’s blood, urine samples test negative for alcohol

Mumbai: The blood and urine samples of 23-year-old Mihir Shah, the accused in Worli-hit-and-run case, have tested negative for alcohol, police sources said, adding that negative reports were expected as Shah was on the run after the accident and was caught only on the third day. Mumbai, India. July 10, 2024: Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW Hit-&-Run case, was produced before the Sewree court on Wednesday in Mumbai, India. July 10, 2024. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

“This was expected as the incident occurred in the early hours of July 7 and Mihir was arrested on July 9. We were not likely to get much. However, we have strong evidence against him – we have his statement where he confessed to being drunk, which is recorded on video.

Additionally, there are statements from the bar owner in Juhu where he consumed liquor and the bar owner in Malad from where he picked up beer. He fled from the accident spot without helping the deceased. We also have the CCTV footages of the Juhu bar, where he was with friends,” said the investigating officer from Worli police station. He said Shah is still in judicial custody.

Mihir crashed his BMW into a scooter which was being driven by Pradeep Nakhwa, 50, with his wife Kaveri, 45, riding pillion. While Pradeep escaped with a few injuries, Kaveri, who was caught between one of the tyres and the bumper of the car, was dragged for almost 2.5 kilometres, following which Mihir’s driver Rajrishi Bidawat took over the wheel and ran over the deceased once again while reversing.

Shah, who earlier denied drinking alcohol, later accepted consuming copious amounts of liquor in two phases before the crash.

Mihir’s father Rajesh Shah, a leader of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was also arrested by the police and later granted bail by a court.

The police have applied sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 281 (rash or negligent driving so as to endanger human life), 125(b) (endangering life or personal safety of others), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), 324(4) (destruction of property with the intent to cause wrongful loss to the public or any person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, (BNS) and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, on the accused.