WR partners with VVMC for dam monitoring amid flooding risk

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Mumbai: Concerns over dam operations in the Vasai-Virar belt have prompted the Western Railway (WR) to seek cooperation from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) in monitoring water levels.

According to sources, WR officials have requested real-time updates on dam operations to manage train operations effectively amidst potential waterlogging risks. A recent joint inspection underscored the need for better coordination.

“If we receive timely information about dam overflow, we can adjust train operations accordingly. The civic body has agreed to collaborate on this,” said a WR official. Sources also highlighted the absence of proper gates on the dam, relying instead on natural outlets for water flow.

Responding to concerns, VVMC officials assured that the dam’s distance from rail tracks mitigates direct flooding risks, though urban development has altered natural drainage patterns. Recent inspections by WR emphasised improvements in drainage systems at Vasai Yard, including dewatering pumps and desilting measures.

Given the recurring waterlogging issues between Vasai and Nalasopara, experts recommend implementing measures such as creating gated openings in protection walls for controlled rainwater discharge, installing cross-drain pipes, and improving cleaning accessibility.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
