20-year-old man, his 19-year-old girlfriend die in suicide pact

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend hanged themselves from a tree in a 'suicide pact' apprehending that their parents would not allow them to marry. The incident took place at Talasari in Palghar on Sunday evening.

Ajay Vasave, senior police inspector of Talasari police station said that they had received a call from a local of the area after he spotted the couple hanging from a tree on a hill near their village at 4.30pm on Sunday.

The police officers rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to a government hospital for post-mortem. According to the Talasari police, the deceased who stayed in the same locality, had an affair for the past two years.

“Last week the parents of the woman got her engaged to another man, as they did not approve of their relationship,” said Vasave. Fearing that the parents of the woman will get her married to the other man, the couple made a ‘suicide pact’ and ended their life. “Although we have not found any suicide note, we have recorded statements of the parents of the couple,” said Vasave.

A case of accidental death (ADR) has been registered and the Talasari police are investigating further. “We are recording the statements of the locals and the other locals to find out whether the couple died for the reason mentioned by their parents or something else,” Vasave added.