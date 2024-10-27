Youth wings of political parties out to woo young voters

MUMBAI: As political parties are striving to overcome dissent and making an effort to project a unified front for the assembly elections, their youth wings are actively engaging young voters through street plays, talk shows and gate meetings. Their aim is to foster voter awareness and drive participation, especially among first-time voters. ABVP members campaigned in colleges as part of Konkan Vikas Yatra at Vengurla, Sindhudurg. (HT Photo)

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched a 15-day voter awareness campaign, ‘Future Conclave for a Better Mumbai’, in collaboration with NGOs Vidyarthi Nidhi Nyas and Students for Development, through which it seeks to encourage the youth to make informed decisions while casting their votes. Their aim is to steer young voters away from caste, religion, ethnicity and other biases, and focus on development and the city’s future.

Rallies have been planned across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including slums and upscale neighbourhoods.

Shashikant Chavan, ABVP’s Mumbai Metropolitan secretary, said, “Our focus is to increase awareness on the importance of participation in democracy, especially given the lower voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.”

The awareness drive will begin on November 6, covering Bhandup to Colaba and culminating in Dadar on the 15th day. Documentaries on elections and urban development will also be screened.

“Through the yatra, we want to bring the youths’ attention on issues such as employment, transportation, healthcare and quality education that ensures employability,” said Govind Deshpande, ABVP’s media head.

Also planned are campus discussions, signature drives and street plays, with 250,000 pamphlets to be distributed across the city.

Other youth wings are also ramping up efforts to engage young voters. Yuva Sena (UBT) has intensified its outreach, with members connecting with youth at the ward level to understand and address their concerns. “We are assuring young voters that their issues will be addressed,” said Pradeep Sawant, a Yuva Sena leader. “We urge them to think twice before casting their votes.”

Meanwhile, the Youth Congress is focusing on enrolling first-time voters and challenging the ruling government. It has launched a campaign against what it calls the ‘50 Khoke Yuti Sarkar,’ accusing the administration of failing to keep industry in Maharashtra and relocating them to Gujarat. Also on its agenda is to spread awareness about crimes against women.

Advocate Nikhil Kamble Adv. Nikhil Kamble, chairman of legal and RTI department of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, said, “To bolster its election strategy, the Youth Congress has set up a special team within the Congress war room, assigning in-charges to various constituencies with a focus on converting young voters’ support for their candidates.”