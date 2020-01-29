e-paper
Mumbra, Kalyan go the Shaheen Bagh way

cities Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:57 IST
Inspired by Shaheen Bagh, the Thane district has been witnessing indefinite protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens. While scores of citizens are holding fort near the fire brigade office in Mumbra for the past nine days, hundreds have been protesting at Govindwadi in Kalyan over seven days.

Lissan Ansari, 35, one of the protesters at Mumbra, said, “On the first three days, at least 800 people joined the protest. As we don’t have adequate police permissions, we are continuing with our protest silently, making sure we don’t disturb the commuters or residents. We are down to 100 people. The police are also cooperating.”

Ladeeda Farzana and Ayesha Renna, the face of the anti-CAA protests at the Jamia Milia Islamia campus, motivated the group on Tuesday. The group is holding various activities like reading the preamble, discussions on various topics such as democracy, secularism and constitution, along with plays on these topics. The Kalyan protest sees the numbers rise by evening. “This is our seventh day of protest. By evening, the crowd swells up to 3,000,” said Rameez Falke, a protester.

Meanwhile, the Bahujan Kranti Morcha has planned a shutdown in Mumbra on Wednesday.

