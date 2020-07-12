e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 12, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Mutilated foetus found in vacant plot in Ludhiana

Mutilated foetus found in vacant plot in Ludhiana

The police said they will check with hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women who had gone through a delivery in the past two or three days.

cities Updated: Jul 12, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Panic gripped New Gurnam Nagar of Salem Tabri after locals noticed an unborn foetus in the mouth of a stray dog on Saturday evening. On being informed, the Salem Tabri police reached the spot and initiated investigation.

The police took the foetus to the mortuary for postmortem. Assistant sub-inspector Satbir Singh, who is investigating the case, said it was a male foetus that had been mutilated by the dogs.

The ASI added that the locals had noticed the dog with a foetus in a vacant plot. A shopkeeper, Lalit Kumar, shooed the dog away. The cop said that it was possible that some unmarried woman had aborted her pregnancy and disposed of the foetus.

The police said they will check with hospitals, nursing homes and midwives to get the record of pregnant women who had gone through a delivery in the past two or three days.

The police have registered an FIR under Sections 315 (Act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth), 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

top news
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Amid political turmoil in Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot to skip key party meet
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
Russian university successfully completes trials of world’s 1st Covid-19 vaccine
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
No reason for BJP to cheer, Cong govt in Rajasthan will complete full term: Surjewala
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Indian diaspora groups in UK stage protest against ‘expansionist’ China
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Telangana Raj Bhavan reports 48 Covid-19 patients; Governor tests negative
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Ease norms for migrant kids’ admissions: HRD
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Army to order 72,000 assault rifles from United States amid border row
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
Rajasthan political thriller: Gehlot-Pilot tussle, SOG probe, resort politics
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyVikas DubeyICSE, ISC Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In